Ruud out, Norrie advances in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Third-ranked Casper Ruud was eliminated in the second round of the ASB Tennis Classic by Laslo Djere 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Norwegian missed only four first serves in the opening set and put almost constant pressure on Djere. But things changed early in the second set when Ruud landed only three of eight first serves in his first two service games as the Serb broke to lead 3-1.

Djere also began to dictate on serve, hitting 16 aces in the second and third sets — nine in the decider.

The match was moved to an indoor court because of rain.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie’s match stretched to almost six hours because of rain before he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Norrie was born in South Africa but grew up in Auckland before his family moved to Britain. He said his experience as a young spectator at the Auckland tournament enhanced his desire to be a professional tennis player.

Norrie has returned to his “home” tournament this year for the first time since he was a finalist in 2019 and took the court Wednesday as the tournament’s second-seeded player.

The match began before 1 p.m. and ended well after 6 p.m. and, after three rain breaks, had to be finished indoors.

Third-seeded Diego Schwartzman was forced to retire with a groin injury after dropping the first set of his match against American player Jensen Brooksby.

Also, Marcos Giron beat J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 and Richard Gasquet defeated Joao Sousa 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Collins, Kvitova advance to Adelaide QFs

Last year’s Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins needed seven match points but advanced to the Adelaide International quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over qualifier Jil Teichmann.

Collins never lost serve in the first set against Teichmann, although she saved two break points in the eighth game. But she came from 3-1 down in the second set, and won four straight games. She failed to serve out the win, which set the stage for the match’s most dramatic game. From 0-40 down. Teichmann saved five match points on her serve to level the second set at 5-5, after six deuces.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova kept her perfect 2023 record intact after an injury-forced early end to her match against Zheng Qinwen.