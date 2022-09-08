Sails Original Music Series to feature Miss Tess

HICKORY — Miss Tess is set to grace The Sails Stage on Friday, Sept. 9, for the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. in Downtown Hickory.

Known for crafting her own unique sound that defies genres, Miss Tess seamlessly blends jazz, country, vintage blues, old school rock ‘n’ roll, and American roots in her music.

“Lovely Tess and her Nashville-based band have it all,” said Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair. “We’re excited to welcome her back to Hickory and share her retro grooves with the audience.”

The Sails Original Music Series presents excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of many sponsors. Two new sponsors for this season are local companies Atriax, PLLC and David E. Looper & Company. Returning sponsors of the series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

The music series will feature free concerts at 7 p.m. every Friday in September. The band lineup includes Jake Blount on Sept. 16, Randall Bramblett Band on Sept. 23 and Lonesome Ace Stringband on Sept. 30.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs in addition to seating available at Union Square. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.