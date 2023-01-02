Saints deny Eagles top spot in NFC

PHILADELPHIA — The New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 on Sunday. The loss denied the Eagles their chance at clinching the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Eagles played for the second straight week without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has a sprained right shoulder. He might have to play next week in the finale against the New York Giants to give the Eagles their best shot at securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Commanders lose to Browns

LANDOVER, Md. — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in a 24-10 Washington Commanders loss to Cleveland that contributed to them getting eliminated from playoff contention. Wentz was making his first start since October after coach Ron Rivera made the quarterback change hoping to spark his team. Instead, the combination of the loss to the Browns and Green Bay’s victory against Minnesota knocked Washington out of the playoff race.

Steelers get 16-13 win over Ravens

BALTIMORE — Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week. It was the first touchdown allowed by Baltimore at home in four games, and the Steelers needed it to avoid elimination. Just like they needed Miami to lose to New England earlier in the day, which also happened.

Falcons edge Arizona 20-19

ATLANTA — Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play, lifting the Atlanta Falcons over the Arizona Cardinals 20-19 to end a four-game skid. In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder got his first career victory. He was 19 of 26 for 169 yards and no interceptions in his third start as he auditions for a starting job next season. The Falcons improved to 5-8 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such games last season.

Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the ‘16 team, broke the game open late in the second quarter with a 52-yard pick-6 as the Giants put a final stamp on a surprising playoff run. The Giants are the third team from the NFC East to make the playoffs, joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Green Bay Packers continued their improbable playoff push by shutting down Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings in a 41-17 blowout. Keisean Nixon scored on a 105-yard kickoff return and Darnell Savage had a 75-yard pick-6 of Kirk Cousins to help Green Bay build a 27-3 halftime lead. Green Bay would make the playoffs with a win over Detroit in its regular-season finale.

Pats get past fading Dolphins 23-21

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, and the New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Miami Dolphins 23-21. Mac Jones had touchdown passes to Tyquan Thornton and Jakobi Meyers to help the Patriots snap a four-game losing streak to their AFC East rivals. Jones finished 20 of 33 for 203 yards. The Dolphins lost their fifth straight and will need to win next week against the Jets and need Buffalo to beat New England to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Jags rout Texans 31-3

HOUSTON — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale.

Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win

SEATTLE — Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards and the Seattle Seahawks kept alive their postseason hopes with a 23-6 win that eliminated the New York Jets from playoff contention. Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak and ensured its Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams will be meaningful. The Seahawks must win and hope for a Green Bay loss or tie against Detroit to reach the postseason.

Lions rout Bears 41-10

DETROIT — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth straight game.

49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT

LAS VEGAS — Tashaun Gipson intercepted Jarrett Stidham in overtime and returned it 56 yards, setting up Robbie Gould’s 23-yard field goal that gave the San Francisco 49ers a 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Niners won their ninth straight and remained in contention for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. San Francisco allowed its most points since its most recent loss. Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in his first start since replacing the benched Derek Carr.

Chargers rout Rams 31-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Austin Ekeler rushed for 122 yards, scored two touchdowns and became the fifth running back with 100 receptions in a season as the Los Angeles Chargers rolled to a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler also had a career-best 72-yard TD run midway through the second quarter to extend the Chargers lead to 14-3.

Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos 27-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Broncos 27-24 on Sunday. Isiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs, who beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and lone postseason bye. Kansas City began the day tied with Buffalo for the AFC’s best record.