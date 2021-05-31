Salem fire district earns better rating

Residents in Salem’s fire district could see their homeowner’s insurance cost go down after the department earned a better rating.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced the improved rating to Salem Fire Chief John Stroup in a letter dated Feb. 25. The new rating takes effect today.

“I commend you and your department for your dedication and commitment to making your community a safer place to live,” Causey wrote in the letter to Stroup.

Salem Fire and Rescue responds to all sorts of fire, rescue and medical calls. To earn the lowered rating, Stroup said the department worked on water site setup.

“That’s the part we didn’t have before,” Stroup said. “Before, it wasn’t available to us, but now, with this rating system, it is available to us to help everybody out.”

The ratings range over a scale of one to 10, with one being the best rating possible and 10 meaning a department is not recognized by the state. Better ratings can significantly lower homeowners’ insurance rates in the fire district, according to information from Causey’s office.