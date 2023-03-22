A blaze at a salvage yard that started late Tuesday bled into Wednesday morning, drawing a response from about 100 firefighters across three counties.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. for a fire at the salvage yard on Iron Lane in Morganton, which is off Old Amherst Road, said Battalion Chief Aubrey Hendricks with Triple Community Fire Department.

Responding firefighters saw heavy fire coming from a section of the junkyard, Hendricks said, with fire encompassing cars and some buildings, he said. At one point, fire started to spread to a wooded area within the salvage yard, Hendricks said.

Hendricks said more than a dozen fire departments were dispatched to the scene for help getting the fire under control. Firefighters cleared the scene around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, then went back to the property around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to work on some hot spots that still were smoldering, he said.

No injuries were reported to civilians, but a firefighter was transported to a local hospital from the scene with minor injuries, Hendricks said. The firefighter was released a couple hours later, he said.

More than a dozen agencies responded to the scene alongside TCFD, including Chesterfield, Drexel, North Catawba, Oak Hill, Salem, Lovelady, Glen Alpine, Brendletown, Icard, George Hildebran, Long View, Lenoir, Collettsville, Patterson, North Carolina Forest Service BRIDGE Crew, Hudson and Gamewell fire departments.

Also responding to the scene was Burke REACT, Burke County EMS, Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office, Burke County Emergency Communications, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Forest Service, Duke Power and the American Red Cross, Hendrick said.

He said they had several thousand feet of hose set up during firefighting activities, and had to haul water to the scene from area fire hydrants. He said the closest fire hydrants were about a mile away because of the rural location.

The cause of the fire had not been determined Wednesday afternoon.