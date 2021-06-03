Same strong field at Memorial gets new look course

DUBLIN, Ohio — Jon Rahm was motoring to victory along the back nine of Muirfield Village last year at the Memorial, and just as compelling was the activity on the front nine. Heavy equipment was inside the ropes, ripping out huge strips of turf. Rahm returned to what tournament host Jack Nicklaus described as a new golf course, even though so much of it might look the same.
“It's Jack. I know he's always trying to make this a little bit more challenging for us, and he's definitely succeeded in making the golf course more difficult,” Rahm said Wednesday.
Nicklaus described the latest project as his “last bite at the apple,” and it started with a nibble. The original thought to Chad Marks, the golf course superintendent, was to rid the greens of the poa annua grass. From there, the conversation turned to the fairways, and then the irrigation system that was due to be replaced. And while they were at it, the bunkers were in need of an upgrade.
Nicklaus told him: “What you're trying to say is you want to build a new golf course. They went in and we just obliterated the place. And what you got out there is what you see now.”
It wasn't all about length — Muirfield Village is about 90 yards longer on the card — but creating new strategies on some of the holes, particularly the par 5s.
Most startling to the eye is the 15th hole, which previously was an uphill drive. The big hitters who could reach the crest and get a little more roll had a view of the green, where a creek meandered along the right side. That has been lowered 20 feet with three bunkers on the right side, feeding the hole toward the left and the start of a creek. The mound separating the greenside bunkers and the creek was removed — anything right of the bunkers now will be wet.
CP Women’s Open canceled again
The LPGA Tour's CP Women’s Open was canceled Wednesday because of logistical challenges and border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26-29. Golf Canada and Canadian Pacific said Shaughnessy will host the 2023 event and that CP has its extended title sponsorship an additional year through 2024. The 2020 event also was canceled. Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club is the 2022 host.
Earlier, Golf Canada canceled the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open scheduled for June 10-13 at St. George's in Toronto. The National Bank Open tennis tournaments in Toronto and Montreal in August have not been cancelled, but organizers say they are looking at U.S. venues to host the events if they can’t be held in Canada.
COLLEGE
Pepperdine beats Oklahoma 3-2
Pepperdine supposedly missed its national championship window a year ago. The Waves were the nation’s No. 1 team, but didn’t get to play for a title due to the pandemic and lost three-time All-American Sahith Theegala. The chip on their shoulder carried them a long way — straight to their first national championship in 24 years. Pepperdine capped an impressive run at Grayhawk Golf Club with a series of clutch shots down the stretch Wednesday, clinching a 3-2 win over Oklahoma on Clay Feagler’s two-putt from 35 feet on the Raptor Course’s difficult 18th hole.