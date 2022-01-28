Satin
This sweet little kitten is in dire need of a home. She and her twin sister (Silk) are last two... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
- Updated
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Monday afternoon crash on Zion Road.
After three generations and 80 years, a Morganton family decided it was time to hand off their keys to someone else.
- Updated
A man has died after a Monday crash on Zion Road.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 5-11.
About 2 ½ years ago, Tim Michaels had a dream.
- Updated
VALDESE — Police are asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a breaking and entering at a local restaurant.
- Updated
Hickory Smokehouse BBQ will close this week after more than 35 years in business.
A wreck on Jamestown Road on Thursday afternoon has led to a portion of the road being closed.
VALDESE — A local Mexican restaurant reopened Jan. 4 after completing an expansion project to offer in-person dining to its customers. Taqueri…