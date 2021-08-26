 Skip to main content
Saying goodbye to summer
First Presbyterian Church of Morganton at 100 Silver Creek Road held an end-of-summer bash for the community on Saturday, Aug. 21. The free event included food trucks, bounce houses, games and music.

