PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Adam Schenk looked as though he and everyone else would get passed by Jordan Spieth on Saturday at the Valspar Championship. When a wild and windy round finished, Schenk was still the player everyone was chasing.

Schenk hit his approach to the 18th hole to 5 feet and made the birdie putt for a 1-under 70, giving him a one-shot lead over Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood as he goes after his first victory on the PGA Tour.

"We didn't have a ton go our way until the very end," Schenk said.

Neither did Fleetwood, who opened with a birdie and followed with 12 straight pars. He wound up with a bogey-free 69 and realized not losing ground was one of the best things he had going on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook.

Spieth, however, is who dictated the action.

He had a 69 and had to decide when it was over whether that was a good score on account of all the mistakes he made or a wasted chance to separate himself from the field. Spieth opened with a 6-iron to 7 feet for eagle. He led by as many as two shots.

But he made only three pars over his final 12 holes — on four of those occasions, he followed a bogey with a birdie. But that ended on the 18th when he hit a tree on his drive, went into a front bunker and then blasted by the pin to the collar for a final bogey.

"I didn't have my best stuff in the approach game, but overall I'm in a good spot for tomorrow," Spieth said.

Schenk was at 8-under 205 and will play in the final group with Spieth, whose game appears to be rounding into form with the Masters on the horizon.

Schenk is playing his 10th week in a row because his wife, Courtney, is expecting their first child at the end of April. He also is entered in the field next week in the Dominican Republic, though a victory could change everything.

That feels a long way off.

Eight players were within three shots of the lead. Webb Simpson had a 68 that included a bogey on the par-5 14th when he hit into the water while trying to lay up. He was two shots behind, along with Taylor Moore (69) and Cody Gribble (70), who had short birdie putts on the 16th and 17th hole and narrowly missed a 20-footer in his bid to birdie all three holes as part of the "Snake Pit" on the Copperhead course.

Leishman has 2-shot lead in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. — Marc Leishman opened with an eagle and held it together in the middle of his round for a 5-under 66 on Saturday, giving him a two-shot lead over Sergio Garcia going into the third and final round of LIV Golf Tucson.

Leishman said he had fallen into a habit of letting a rough stretch ruin his round. The Australian dropped only one shot at the Gallery Golf Club in the high desert and delivered one last birdie on the par-5 17th to reach 11-under 131.

"I had a really hot start, the cooled on the back nine," said Leishman, who was 4 under for his round through eight holes. "But I didn't let it get away from me."

Garcia, whose last victory anywhere was in Mississippi more than two years ago, had a 65 that could have been slightly better if not for missing a 2-foot par putt on the 16th hole. He at least was able to finish with a birdie on his last hole at No. 17.

Garcia's team, the Fireballs, had a one-shot lead in the team competition.

"We're right there. We need another good day tomorrow," Garcia said.

Louis Oosthuizen was in a four-player group at 8-under 134, though none of the others had quite the tease at the end of the round like the South African.

Finishing on the par-4 18th, Oosthuizen's approach landed a few feet short of the flag and struck the pin, rolling back off a false front into the fairway. His pitch for birdie was headed for the pin and spun in and out of the cup.

At that point, he turned away and covered his face. He made the par for a 68.

"It pitched exactly where I wanted it to, it hit the pin and off the green. Same look with the chip. I thought I was to chip it in," Oosthuizen said. "I'm standing over the putt thinking, 'You better make this or it's going to be a bad ending.'"

He was joined at 134 by Charles Howell III (65), Brendan Steele (65) and Cameron Tringale (66), who never won on the PGA Tour before signing up for LIV Golf last season.

Langer leads at Newport

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Bernhard Langer remained in position Saturday in the Hoag Classic to break a tie with Hale Irwin for the PGA Tour Champions victory record.

Langer played the final five holes in 5 under — going birdie-eagle-par-birdie-birdie — for a 5-under 66 and one-stroke lead with a round left. The 65-year-old German star tied Irwin at 45 victories a month ago in the Chubb Classic in Florida.

"Just really played well, gave myself lots of opportunities," Langer said. "And like the eagle, as good as three shots as I can possibly pull off."

Langer opened with a 64 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Chris DiMarco. Jimenez shot a 67 on Saturday to fall a stroke back with Doug Barron (66) at Newport Beach Country Club.

Langer won at the course in 2008. On Saturday, he offset three birdies with three bogeys on the first 13 holes. He pitched in for birdie on the par-3 eighth.

"The chip-in on 8, or the pitch-in, it was a miracle," Langer said. "You give me 10,000 balls, I wouldn't make another one, I think. It was one of those kind of shots. The eagle was huge as well."

Fred Couples was two strokes back with Brain Gay. The 63-year-old Couples, the 2010 and 2014 winner at Newport Beach, had a 66. Gay shot 65. Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker was tied for seventh at 8 under after a 68.

"I think anybody within five shots of the lead has a chance," Langer said. "So, there's a whole bunch of guys and big names, good players. I have to go low, yeah. Even par's not going to do it, or a couple under. I've got to go better than that."