School board to hold second community listening session

The Burke County Board of Education will hold its second of three community listening sessions for the 2022-23 school year on Monday.

This session will take place at The Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton. The first session took place at Draughn High School in October and a third is being planned for this spring in the eastern end of the county.

During Monday’s session, community members will hear from Burke County Public Schools administrators on school calendar proposals and mental health services. After the presentations, community members will be invited to give feedback and ask questions.

This time, board members turned to the public for ideas on session topics, asking community members to submit ideas.

Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven and board member Tiana Beachler will be present at the Monday session. Craven said she is working to get another board member to join them, but attendance will have to be capped at three to comply with state public meetings law. Having more than three board members present would constitute a quorum, automatically turning the listening session into an official meeting.

Craven told The News Herald the listening sessions are a new strategy the board is trying to better connect with the community.

“This is a great platform to make us aware of things we may need to work on or things we haven’t thought about before,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for, we’re here for our community, our students and our teachers”

Only one community member was present at the first listening session, but Craven hopes more people will come out and give board members feedback.

“That’s what it’s there for, community input,” she said. “It’s the perfect opportunity for the community to have a voice.”

She characterized the current board as “very transparent” and cited a few recent examples of action that has been taken at the request of parents and community members.

“People have come to the board meetings and made us aware of issues,” she said. “One thing was the books, and that was the first big thing I hit when I became chair. We did a new policy … we generate how we move based on the input from the community.”

Leslie Ritchie Taylor, who attended the first community listening session, said community outreach like this is a big part of the board’s strategy.

“This is what we all ran on,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that our community had input in the decision-making process and that we were communicating on things people wanted to hear, so that’s the purpose of this.”

The second community listening session will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately one hour. The Olive Hill Resource Center is at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.