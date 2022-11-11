Scott Hollifield: Finally sick of the sound of silence

To paraphrase the Doobie Brothers, I am back to rockin’ down the highway.

And I guarantee this will be the only story you read all day that begins with, “to paraphrase the Doobie Brothers.”

A year or so ago, the aftermarket radio/CD player in my truck died after a lengthy illness, which I first wrote about in 2019.

As before, I’m not going to say what brand it was for legal reasons, but if you can conjure up an image in your mind of brave men and women crossing the mountains and prairies in covered wagons to settle a new territory, that might give you a clue.

It was not a bad stereo, lasting a little over 10 years. A big-box consumer electronics retailer put it in because I knew the job was over my head. When I installed an eight-track player in one of the first vehicles I ever owned, a battered and bruised 1973 Jeep Commando, there were two wires, a hot and a ground, and a couple more connections for the trade-lot speakers I put in the back.

In less than 15 minutes I was listening to REO Speedwagon’s “You Can You Tune a Piano But You Can’t Tuna Fish.”

The next time I attempted to put a new stereo in a Toyota Corolla, the wires had multiplied greatly. I turned the job over to someone I believed was a gifted amateur in electronics.

After the car fire, I vowed to stick with professionals.

The big-box pro who put the first after-market stereo in my truck did a fine job. There were no fires and sounds came from every speaker. A few years in, though, the deck got a bit troublesome.

Various fixes, including shoving a plastic pocket breath-freshener tube in the CD door, kept it going.

Until eventually, nothing did, not even beating on it with my fist and cursing it, which usually works with the toaster.

All I had now was the sound of silence and the hum of well-worn tires on the highway.

During the pandemic, I wasn’t in the truck that much so I let it slide, like so many of us did with so many things during the pandemic.

When I could no longer stand the silence or the sound of my own singing to drown out the highway hum, I jumped on the interwebs for an appointment with the big-box pro, only to find the store no longer installed stereos. The closest one was in another state.

I Googled “car stereo installation near me” and found mom-and-pop shops few and far between. The service had dwindled over the years, perhaps due to the continued proliferation of wires and an overabundance of car fires.

My first attempt at cutting a deal with someone about 30 miles away didn’t go well. He wanted me to swing by — 30 miles is a bit of a swing — to check out inventory before scheduling an appointment.

I wanted him to pick out something — anything — with a radio and Bluetooth that would get me in and out of the door for $200 or less and tell me when to be there.

We could not reach an understanding.

My next try was a business close to 40 miles away, up the mountain in the other direction.

The email exchange arranging the deal went much smoother. The manager obviously had prior experience dealing with out-of-town, cheapskate hillbillies who wanted as little hullabaloo as possible.

I went up the mountain with nothing but the sound of silence and the hum of well-worn tires on the highway, but I came down the mountain kicking out the jams, as the kids say.

To once again paraphrase the Doobie Brothers, wo-oh-ah, we gotta let the music play.