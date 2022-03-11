Scott Hollifield: Grab yourself some ‘Old Time Favorites’

He moved to the West Coast a few years ago. Instead of falling into the area’s psychedelia or smooth Eagles-like output as some of us feared, he went back to his roots for the new one, back when he was part of the opening act for the farm report on WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

I’ll let Phil explain it:

“In 1968 (to the best of my recollection, your honor) my Grandma Flossie wangled me a job on television playing drums for a guy who became a huge influence on my whole approach to show business — Homer A. Briarhopper. His suits and his ‘Howdy, neighbors’ wave and the big smile, just the way he engaged the audience and his style of playing to the audience, stuck with me.

“Every show was a couple of toe tappers, a few country favorites, a rocker or two for the kids, and always one for the sick and the shut-ins.

“He was always inclusive; everybody was welcome, and there was literally something for everyone. Fun for the whole family! Unfortunately, I got away from all that for about 60 years, but I wanted to do an album for my mama before she kicked the bucket. Honestly though, it looks like there’s a race for the finish at this point that I may win.”