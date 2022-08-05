Scott Hollifield: How many numbers on the brain?

Many of us with a passing knowledge of pop music know we can reach Jenny at 867-5309 but a surprising number of us could not call ourselves without Siri’s help.

According to a new report from a website called WhistleOut, which I believe deals with phones and such and not actual whistles that have accidentally been ingested by children or pets, 27% of the people they surveyed admitted to Googling the phrase “what’s my own phone number.”

The article says “WhistleOut was curious about phone number memorization. We polled 425 Americans in the 16-and-up age group to learn more about whether people knew their own digits or those of friends and family members.”

Presumably, this polling was done in a scientific manner and not in a parking lot after a Hank Williams Jr. concert when fans were trying to get an Uber back to the Quality Inn because some sum---tch flattened the tires on the Hummer.

“Darlene! I keep trying to call the Uber but I just keep getting Jenny on the phone.”

The point is, with the advancement of technology and those mobile leashes we keep in our pockets, we are no longer required to memorize phone numbers.

Truthfully, right now, without the help of that rectangular ever-present object, I could not summon the current number of my significant other, the person who will someday decide whether to pull the plug or just change the channel and let me coast for a couple more days.

But I do remember my first phone number. It was burned so deeply into the gray matter that it remains to this day.

When I was a child, my dad worked at a petroleum jobber called Tri-County Oil Company, supplying gas, oil and other products to homes and businesses.

We lived across the creek on a hill from the plant and, somehow, our first phone after we moved into the new digs in the late ‘60s was an extension of the phone from the oil company. I never was sure if dad was running a scam for free phone service or he was such a conscientious worker that he never wanted an old widow woman to run out of kerosene be it day or night.

He’s still not saying which.

Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., we could not answer the phone at the house on the initial ring because it was also ringing at the oil plant at the same time and it was likely a customer.

If it was for a family member at the house, the caller would be instructed to call back “and I’ll let it ring.”

An immediate call back and extended rings meant we were getting a personal call during business hours and it was OK to pick up the receiver. But, anyone at home who was too quick on the trigger might have to take an order for a load of No. 2 fuel oil or a barrel of rear-end grease.

As elementary school progressed and siblings arrived, it was apparent we needed a separate phone line. The plant was getting more calls from kids negotiating baseball card trades than orders for rear-end grease.

We eventually got our own separate family number. I remember that one as well.

But the number for the significant other with the plug-pulling authority? The kid in Charlotte who has my heart? The groundhog control hotline I should put on speed dial?

Those are all locked in that rectangular ever-present object rather than my brain.

But if I ever get in real trouble, I know Jenny is at 867-5309.