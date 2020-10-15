Scott Hollifield: Man vs. groundhog II — this time, it’s personal

The ceasefire is over.

Readers without COVID-related brain fog may recall my column in late August chronicling a summer-long battle with Gary the groundhog over the vegetables in my garden.

Here is an excerpt:

“As the plants started to poke their heads out of the soil, groundhogs started poking around the plants. Also, known as woodchucks or whistle-pigs, these critters can put a mighty big hurting on a small garden.

“I noted several, but the one I dubbed Gary the groundhog seemed to be the leader of the pack — or whatever the correct term is for a bunch of groundhogs. I thought if I could deter Gary, maybe the rest would follow in his four-legged footsteps and stay away.”

If you didn’t read it or don’t recall it (spoiler alert), I contend the battle ended in a draw. We all got our bellies full and there is plenty of Mason jars packed with pickled okra and green beans in the cupboard for hard times.

Several readers said they enjoyed the column, some offering groundhog eradication tips and one including a groundhog recipe in case turkeys are hard to come by this Thanksgiving.

Here is what I didn’t know then: The battle was not over.