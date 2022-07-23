Scott Piercy takes 3-shot lead in 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Twin Cities to take a three-stroke lead in the 3M Open.

Piercy had a 13-under 129 total. The four-time PGA Tour winner opened with a 65 on Thursday in windy conditions.

Emiliano Grillo was second after a 65. Callum Tarren had a 63 to reach 8 under and Tony Finau (68) was 7 under with Robert Streb (67), Tom Hoge (68), Sungjae Im (70) and Doug Ghim (68).

Starting his afternoon round on the back nine, Piercy birdied the first four holes. He added birdies on No. 2, 6 and 7 coming home to extend his lead and made a 10-footer for par on the par-3 eighth.

"It's been a little bit since I've played like I feel like I should play," said Piercy, who had missed four of his last six cuts. "To kind of prove it to myself again, I know it's in there, it's just like, okay, how do we get it out of me.

"There's a lot of business to take care of this weekend, but to come out the first two days and do what I did gives me a lot of confidence going into the weekend."

The 43-year-old Piercy, at 138th place in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top 125 making the playoffs and keeping full PGA Tour status, needs a strong finish over the final three weeks of the PGA Tour season.

"I've been out here a long time, I know what I need to do," he said. "Just wishing I'd have done it earlier in the season."

Grillo eagled the par-5 6th.

"Obviously that one on 6, it's a big plus to steal two and it's a hole that's kind of hard to get in two, so solid day," Grillo said.

Tarren was a stroke off the 3M Open tournament record.

"I hit every green today, so I had so many chances," Tarren said. "I actually missed probably four or five inside 10 feet, so it could have been ridiculous."

Unaware he was close to the scoring record, the Englishman birdied 15 and 17 and narrowly missed a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th.

Cameron Champ, the 2021 winner, birdied four of his last five holes for a 68 to make the cut on the number at 1 over.

Henderson takes 2-shot lead into final round of Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.

For the first time on Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women's major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.

Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn't believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down on Sunday, too.

Seeking her second major title after the Women's PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a 3-under 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead on 17-under par — two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.

She is still in a position of strength after opening with two straight 64s, but that missed putt at No. 18 might prove costly.

The closest challengers to Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.

So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won the ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn't been in contention this deep into one of women's golf's biggest five tournaments for three years.

Two strokes further back on 13 under was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was in new territory alone in third place in just her fifth appearance in a major.

Olympic champion Nelly Korda started the third round in second place, three strokes behind Henderson, but could shoot only even-par 71 — the worst score of the current top 20 on a warm and still day when only a few tough pin placements kept very low scores off cards.

Korda was on 11 under overall, six shots off the lead and in a five-way tie for sixth with, among others, top-ranked Jin Young Ko (67).

Above them in a tie for fourth place, five behind Henderson, were Carlota Ciganda (67) and Sei Young Kim (68).

If the end to the 2021 tournament is anything to go by, there's plenty to play for on Sunday.

Minjee Lee made up a seven-shot deficit to third-round leader Lee Jeong-eun in the final round last year and beat her in a playoff.

Waring retains 2-shot lead at Cazoo Classic

SOUTHPORT, England — Paul Waring retained his two-shot lead at the Cazoo Classic on the European tour by shooting 2-under 70 in the second round on Friday.

Grant Forrest, Jens Dantorp and Julien Guerrier all shot 69 and were Waring's nearest challengers at Hillside near Liverpool in northwest England.

Daan Luizing (68) was alone in fifth place a further shot back.

Waring, who shot 63 on Thursday, was 1 over for his round after 10 holes as he struggled with a different wind direction but birdied three of his last eight holes.

"I know it's so cliché but just trying to take it one shot at a time and seeing where the ball ends up, and then try go and play again," said the Englishman, who is ranked No. 586. "I have been trying to work at that so hard over the last few months. It's amazing how quickly you can get too far ahead of yourself, so it is something that is definitely at the forefront of my mind."

Waring was 11 under for the tournament.