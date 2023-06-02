Everyone knows of the famous (or perhaps the infamous) showman Phineas Taylor (better known as P.T.) Barnum. It was on today’s date June 2 in 1835 he began his career as a promoter of extravaganza with his circus’ first national tour. Actually, Barnum only had two assets in his repertoire. First, there was Joice Heath, who claimed to be the 161-year-old, one-time nurse to George Washington and, second, there can be no doubt, he had the unfailing belief in the appetite of the common man to want to believe in the impossible.

From that simple beginning he went on to add to his aggregation of oddities a Fee Gee Mermaid (his spelling, not mine) a woman supposedly half human and half fish, Eng and Chang the original Siamese twins, the 24-inch Gen Tom Thumb, the Swedish Nightingale, Jinny Lind, as well as a vast parade of unusual people and whatever else would delude the public for decades. Nor did his self-promoting ego stop there. He also became an author, entrepreneur, lecturer and state congressman.

But more than anything else by which P.T. Barnum may be remembered was the renowned quotation, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” But there is one hitch to the story. While, yes, Barnum did in fact use that phrase, and I am certain thoroughly believing it, he did not coin the phrase. According to Rochester Institute of Technology professor Nicholas DiFonzo, the original source was one David Hannum. It seems a sneaky cigar manufacturer named George Hull came up with a 10-feet-tall giant sculpted out of gypsum, buried it in Cardiff, N.Y., then later claimed that he had discovered it. Mobs paid good money to view the exhibition when he took the “Petrified Giant” on a rather successful tour. Hannum purchased the “giant” from Hull and enjoyed the proceeds from an even greater success where he charged more for the exposition. Not to be out done, Barnum stepped into the competition creating his own “discovered giant.” Upon seeing Barnum’s giant and the greater crowds of gullible patrons, it was from Hannum that the words were heard, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

Regrettably, the words have a great deal of truth in them. Even more to be regretted is the fact that the world has an ample supply of persons willing to warp the facts in order to con the public for financial or personal gain. They are found in every profession and arena of life. From used car salesmen to supposed medical remedies, from investors with get rich quick schemes to attorneys, from politicians to ... well, name any honorable profession and there is some less than honorable, surreptitious shyster all prepared with a snake oil sales pitch to take your money. Alas, faith, too, has its share of such lowlifes as well.

Like illegal drug dealers, they tend to ride in limousines and wear expensive clothing while they stealthily spiel working people out of their hard earned income with their antics. I am reminded that on the Mount of Temptation one of Satan’s efforts to render the ministry of Christ useless was to have Him “leap from the Pinnacle of the Temple.” Simply summarized, it was a temptation to use sensationalism. Jesus saw through the devil’s falsehood. He refused to dilute the Gospel.

Celebrities turned preachers, loud amplifiers of rock music, weight lifters heaving unbelievable weights and cheerleaders on every aisle doing somersaults to encourage the congregation to clap and shout can bring in the crowds just like a football game or a “discovered petrified giant.” But Jesus gave the definition of ministry in that little Nazarene synagogue that the sight of God’s ministry is heal the brokenhearted, proclaim release to the captives, recover the sight of the blind and set at liberty those who are oppressed.

If that satisfied Christ, who are we to feel we can improve on that?