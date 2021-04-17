Sensible border fix some will hate

High birth rates encourage migration because if you have a lot of young people around, it pays to send some of them to a rich country where they can find work and send money back to the family. As families have fewer children, though, aging parents need all of their kids to stay home and take care of them, or take over family businesses or other such local imperatives. Fertility rates in El Salvador are already below replacement level, and Honduras and Guatemala are headed that way. So this will reduce migration pressure in the future. But if those countries’ economies developed, their birth rates would probably fall even further, causing even fewer migrants to leave.

The other key circumstance that will reduce the need to emigrate from Central American countries is economic growth. Economist Michael Clemens has shown that as countries get richer, they initially send out more migrants, probably because people simply have the money to move in search of work. But once yearly incomes pass about $7,000 to $8,000, the effect reverses; opportunities are good enough in the home country that it’s not worth enduring the stress, danger and dislocation of migration.

Mexico is far beyond this peak, which is one reason net migration from Mexico has halted and gone into reverse. The Northern Triangle countries in Central America, however, are all around the level where migration pressure peaks: