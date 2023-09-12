For I take no pleasure in the death of anyone, declares the Sovereign Lord. Repent and live! — Ezekiel 18:32
Sept. 12 verse
"I'm really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me," the man said. "I wasn't in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefu…
An assault in Madison County has lead to a search for the suspect in Morganton.
MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday.
A man is in custody after an hours-long manhunt in Morganton late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
A Connelly Springs man died in a motorcycle crash in Catawba County along Zion Church Road near Butner Drive.