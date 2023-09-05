Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him. — James 1:12
VALDESE — A man died Tuesday night after a wreck on Interstate 40.
Tailei Qi, 34, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside a…
A former teacher and youth pastor received two more child sex charges Tuesday.
HICKORY — A sea of pink and the roar of hundreds of students greeted a local assistant principal Friday to show her support as she battles bre…
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than a dozen people in a warrant roundup last week.