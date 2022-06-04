Series of wrecks slow Interstate traffic

A series of wrecks in Burke County brought traffic to a snail’s pace Friday along Interstate 40 westbound.

The first crash happened around 2:15 p.m. at Exit 106 westbound when a driver lost control of her car because she was distracted, spun out and hit the guardrail, said 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A tractor-trailer slowed down considerably to try to prevent another crash, but ultimately hit the car in the left lane, Stell said. No injuries were reported from that crash.

About 10 to 15 minutes later, another tractor-trailer trying to slow down with traffic from the first crash ended up jack-knifing. Stell said the tractor-trailer went on and off the road several times before it finally hit an SUV and sent it into the guardrail in the median of the interstate.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries, he said.

About an hour after the first crash, the driver of a Ford Mustang traveling near Exit 112 said he fell asleep at the wheel, Stell said. Witnesses said the Mustang was riding in the middle of the road until it finally hit an Audi, causing the Mustang to flip onto its roof and slide down the interstate, Stell said.

The driver of the Mustang had a head wound, but he was able to walk himself to the ambulance, Stell said.

While traffic was backed up for that crash, a car rear-ended someone near Exit 113, Stell said. No injuries were reported there.

Burke County REACT directed traffic, and scanner traffic indicated responses from Lovelady and Triple Community fire departments for the crashes along the interstate. Burke County EMS also responded to the scene, along with NCSHP.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

