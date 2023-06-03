Vaccinations, parasite control, and spay surgery is included in the adoption fee. View on PetFinder
Shea
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was charged with driving while impaired after a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Two people were charged after police say they broke into a home while the homeowners were away Saturday.
The hammer of justice came down swiftly for a Morganton man who was charged and pleaded guilty within 24 hours of wreaking havoc on the lobby …
Meet Emma Halliburton, the 11-year-old Burke County girl who led bagpipers in this year’s NCFFF parade
RALEIGH — When Emma Halliburton was 5 years old, she started telling her mom she wanted to learn how to play the bagpipes.
An animal rights organization has filed a lawsuit in Burke County against Case Farms.