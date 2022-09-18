Smith takes 2-shot lead in LIV Golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.

As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series.

Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up well short of the green on the par-4 17th and had to make an 8-foot par putt, while Smith took the lead for the first time with his 7-foot birdie putt.

On their final hole at the par-5 18th, Johnson's approach took a hard hop over the green. After a free drop from the grandstand, he chipped weakly to 8 feet and missed his birdie putt. Smith was on the other side of the green, lagged a 60-footer to 7 feet and holed that for another birdie.

Smith was at 10-under 134.

They will be joined in the lead group Sunday by Peter Uihlein, the former U.S. Amateur champion who had the low round of the breezy day with a 66. That left Uihlein only three shots behind going into the last day.

Fitzpatrick leads by one at Italian Open

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Even the wind couldn't thwart U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open. Fitzpatrick will head into the final round in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions to post an impressive 2-under 69. He's edged clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai by one stroke. Fitzpatrick finished second in 2019. Three birdies in the back nine saw him move to 10-under 203.

3-way tie for lead in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrea Lee and Lilia Vu each spent time at No. 1 in the women's world amateur ranking. Now they're tied for the lead in the Portland Classic and will be going for their first LPGA Tour title. Lee had a 67 and Vu had a 69. They share the lead with Ayaka Furue of Japan. She had a 67. But it's hardly a three-player race at Columbia Edgewater. Ten players were within three shots of the lead going into the final round. That includes a pair of former major champions in Hinako Shibuno and Hannah Green.