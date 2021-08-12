Snoopy
Morganton students is accepted into prestigious arts program.
K-9 Tigo helped the Morganton Department of Public Safety in the seizure of more than 39 grams of methamphetamine Monday night.
72 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision
Dozens of students in the Burke County Public Schools system were quarantined this week after they were exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 20-26.
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is proud to announce the promotion of Maj. Daryl B. Conley to the rank of lieutenant colonel…
A fair and two festivals still are on in Burke County with COVID-19 cases on the rise. But in Morganton, festivities likely will stay on the streets with the courthouse square still undergoing renovations.
A fugitive couple from Alexander County charged in a January shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant are back in Catawba County to face the charges against them.
A Burke County woman was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for the death of her newborn son who was found dead in a trash bag on the side of a road in Cumberland County in 1999.
VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.
Just 2 ½ weeks after its initial decision, the Burke County Board of Education will revisit its school mask policy for the 2021-22 Burke Count…