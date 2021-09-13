Some debuts rocky, others solid in Week 1

How difficult is achieving a successful debut in the NFL? Ask Urban Meyer and Arthur Smith, new head coaches whose teams looked as if they were still in spring workouts.

Compounding that, Meyer’s Jaguars and Smith’s Falcons were routed by Houston and Philadelphia, generally projected to be among the league’s worst outfits — and also led by new head coaches.

“I did a really poor job getting us ready to go,” Smith said after a 32-6 home loss to the Eagles. “That game is not going to define us. It’s a long season to go, but I certainly didn’t do a good enough job getting us ready to go today.”

The first time around was kinder to the Texans’ David Culley, the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley, as well as for some not-quite newcomers to the league but now in different environs: quarterbacks in their first starts for current teams, such as Jameis Winston for New Orleans, Tyrod Taylor of Houston, Teddy Bridgewater of Denver, and Sam Darnold of Carolina.

As for the kiddie QBs, it was a down day: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the top two overall selections in the draft, plus first-rounder Mac Jones, all lost.