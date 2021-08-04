'Something Rotten' to feature four newcomers

The big Broadway musical "Something Rotten!," opening Aug. 27 at the Hickory Community Theatre, features four actors who are making their HCT debut.

Justin Wilson, who is a member of the ensemble, is a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He’s no stranger to ensemble theatre work, having sung and danced his way through "Big Work" at LR and "Tom Sawyer" at the Green Room. When asked what he likes about being in the ensemble he replied, “I get to do everything!”

Elizabeth Edwards, who plays Portia, said she’s excited about her role because of “being able to combine my favorite hobbies, reading and theatre.” Her previous theatre credits include "Spring and Awakening" at Appalachian State University and "Cinderella" at Bandy’s High School.

Caroline Hendren, another ensemble member, is a student at Challenger High School. She said she likes the ensemble because, “It’s super fun. I love this show and the soundtrack.” "Something Rotten!" isn’t her first show. She’s also been in "The Little Mermaid" and "Frozen Jr." at The Green Room.