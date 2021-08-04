 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Something Rotten' to feature four newcomers
0 comments
HICKORY COMMUNITY THEATRE

'Something Rotten' to feature four newcomers

  • Updated
  • 0
newcomers

Justin Wilson, Elizabeth Edwards, Caroline Hendren and Zak Parton are the newcomers in the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the Broadway musical "Something Rotten!." For show times and tickets call 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org

 Photo, Eric Seale

The big Broadway musical "Something Rotten!," opening Aug. 27 at the Hickory Community Theatre, features four actors who are making their HCT debut.

Justin Wilson, who is a member of the ensemble, is a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He’s no stranger to ensemble theatre work, having sung and danced his way through "Big Work" at LR and "Tom Sawyer" at the Green Room. When asked what he likes about being in the ensemble he replied, “I get to do everything!”

Elizabeth Edwards, who plays Portia, said she’s excited about her role because of “being able to combine my favorite hobbies, reading and theatre.” Her previous theatre credits include "Spring and Awakening" at Appalachian State University and "Cinderella" at Bandy’s High School.

Caroline Hendren, another ensemble member, is a student at Challenger High School. She said she likes the ensemble because, “It’s super fun. I love this show and the soundtrack.” "Something Rotten!" isn’t her first show. She’s also been in "The Little Mermaid" and "Frozen Jr." at The Green Room.

Zak Parton, also part of the ensemble, is a native and current resident of Denver. When asked to name his favorite thing about Hickory Community Theatre he said, “I like their ambition and community.” His previous theatre experience includes "The Drowsy Chaperone" and "Grease" at the Green Room and "Beauty and the Beast" with the Lincoln Theatre Guild.

"Something Rotten!" is a musical comedy with a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary, William Shakespeare, according to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

Performances of "Something Rotten!" will be Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4, 10-11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the opening night performance on Aug. 27 are $12 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and younger. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert