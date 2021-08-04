'Something Rotten' to feature four newcomers

The big Broadway musical "Something Rotten!," opening Aug. 27 at the Hickory Community Theatre, features four actors who are making their HCT debut.
Justin Wilson, who is a member of the ensemble, is a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He’s no stranger to ensemble theatre work, having sung and danced his way through "Big Work" at LR and "Tom Sawyer" at the Green Room. When asked what he likes about being in the ensemble he replied, “I get to do everything!”
Elizabeth Edwards, who plays Portia, said she’s excited about her role because of “being able to combine my favorite hobbies, reading and theatre.” Her previous theatre credits include "Spring and Awakening" at Appalachian State University and "Cinderella" at Bandy’s High School.
Caroline Hendren, another ensemble member, is a student at Challenger High School. She said she likes the ensemble because, “It’s super fun. I love this show and the soundtrack.” "Something Rotten!" isn’t her first show. She’s also been in "The Little Mermaid" and "Frozen Jr." at The Green Room.
Zak Parton, also part of the ensemble, is a native and current resident of Denver. When asked to name his favorite thing about Hickory Community Theatre he said, “I like their ambition and community.” His previous theatre experience includes "The Drowsy Chaperone" and "Grease" at the Green Room and "Beauty and the Beast" with the Lincoln Theatre Guild.
"Something Rotten!" is a musical comedy with a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary, William Shakespeare, according to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.
Performances of "Something Rotten!" will be Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4, 10-11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the opening night performance on Aug. 27 are $12 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and younger. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.