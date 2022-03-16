Sons of Mystro to offer public performance, free student workshop

CoMMA Performing Arts Center will soon offer the opportunity to hear the sweet sounds of the violin performed by dynamic sibling duo Malcolm and Umoja McNeish.

The brothers, who are Sons of Mystro, will offer a student workshop and a public performance Saturday. The student workshop will take place at 11 a.m. on the CoMMA stage and is open to all stringed instrument students free of charge. The workshop is designed to show students, through performance and discussion, how the brothers go about creating original arrangements and how they work together as musicians. The public performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., all seats are $28 each plus sales tax.

Born in south Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, Malcolm, 23 and his 20-year-old brother Umoja learned to play violin through south Florida's public school system. They use their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs, and their own creations accompanied by a DJ and a drummer. The brothers are winners of the Emerging Artist Under 21 years old Award at the International Reggae and World Music Awards. Their debut recording "Reggae Strings" is available now wherever music is streamed or sold.

For additional information, to sign up for the free student workshop or to purchase tickets for the public performance please contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469. Tickets may be purchased online www.commaonline.org.