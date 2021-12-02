Sophie Dec 2, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime News Police in standoff with man locked in apartment in Morganton Nov 28, 2021 Police have been in an hours-long standoff with a man who locked himself in an apartment in Morganton. Crime News Burke County mugshots (Oct. 10-16) Updated Nov 29, 2021 Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 10-16. Local News UPDATE: Standoff in Morganton ends, man transported to local hospital Updated Nov 29, 2021 A man has been transported to a local hospital after a standoff in Morganton that spanned more than five hours. Education Longtime school board member dies Nov 29, 2021 Burke County Public Schools mourns the loss of long-time Burke Board of Education member. Crime News Woman dies in Thanksgiving Day fire Updated Nov 25, 2021 The homeowner told fire investigators there were no working smoke detectors in the home. Local News Morganton native returns to town for Black Friday comedy show Updated Nov 26, 2021 Those looking for a way to laugh off some Thanksgiving calories may find it Friday night in downtown Morganton. Local News Towns set to celebrate season with parades Nov 29, 2021 Burke County residents will have three opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season with festive community parades: Local News NC state budget includes millions of dollars for Burke projects Nov 28, 2021 The recently approved two-year state budget includes millions of dollars for Burke County. Crime News South Carolina man dies in US 321 crash; trooper rescues woman, child Updated Nov 25, 2021 A state trooper pulled a woman and a 5-year-old child from the wreckage of a car crash on U.S. 321 in which a South Carolina man died Tuesday evening, according to a release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Sports News ALL BURKE CO. FOOTBALL: Draughn RB Dula named player of the year Updated Nov 27, 2021 Draughn sophomore running back Nigel Dula is The News Herald’s Burke County high school football player of the year for the fall 2021 season.