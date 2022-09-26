Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again

CHARLOTTE — The Americans won the Presidents Cup again, no asterisk needed.

Sure, the International team lost at least four players — maybe more — who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were deemed ineligible by the PGA Tour.

It had eight rookies asked to play a new format before 40,000 flag-waving fans chanting for the home team. And the Internationals have never won on American soil since these lopsided matches began in 1994.

No matter.

The Americans are tough to beat right now in any cup, under any circumstances.

Jordan Spieth made putts from all over Quail Hollow and capped off a 5-0 week, Xander Schauffele delivering the cup-clinching point and lit up his big cigar, and the Americans won the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time.

Anyone surprised?

“I think that the biggest challenge for us this week was staying within ourselves and not letting the outside noise get to us,” Spieth said. “We saw notes ... put up all over the place that we were supposed to win and we’re favorites and all that.

“What was so cool — which has been very consistent in the previous few Cups that I’ve been involved in — is everyone’s really, really good at what they do.”

The plucky International team still made them work for it.

Spieth and Patrick Cantlay were in control of their matches and set the tone. Even so, the Internationals kept it interesting, a resilient effort considering they were down 8-2 going into the weekend.

But then Tony Finau flipped his match, Collin Morikawa played like a two-time major champion, Schauffele delivered the winner and another celebration was on.

International captain Trevor Immelman referred to the LIV disruption as one of many hurdles facing his team. And he reacted strongly to any notion his 12 players — only three of them among the top 25 in the world — never had a chance.

“When you consider that we were 8-2 down on Friday evening, this team is no joke, and I’m sick and tired of it being spoken of as a joke,” Immelman said. “We love this event, and we love our team. And we cannot wait to run this back and have another shot.”

The Internationals showed plenty of fight. They just don’t have a cup to show for it.

That stays squarely in the hands of an American team that was coming off a record romp over Europe in the Ryder Cup last year before another one-sided crowd.

Even the American newcomers produced, starting with Max Homa. He rallied from 3 down by winning four straight holes and then holding off Tom Kim for a 1-up victory that gave Homa a 4-0 week in his Presidents Cup debut.

The final score was 17 1/2-12 1/2, not quite the rout it was at Liberty National in 2017 when this U.S. team started to take shape.

French Open

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Guido Migliozzi has won the French Open by one shot from Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third European Tour win and his first for three years. Hojgaard needed a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff but made par. It was a bitter end to a tournament the Dane had led since Thursday and by six strokes after Friday’s second round.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The win allowed the 19-year-old to become the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. The 19-year-old Thitikul and 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third LPGA Tour start since June after undergoing treatment for a tumor on her spine.

PGA Tour Champions

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Steve Flesch birdied the 18th hole at Pebble Beach to win the Pure Insurance Championship for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season. Flesch birdied the first four holes and five on the front nine in a strong start, then stalled on the back. But he got the only birdie he needed on the par-5 finishing hole for a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Paul Stankowski. Flesch closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-round total of 11-under 205 and earned $330,000. The 55-year-old won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May.