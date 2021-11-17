 Skip to main content
2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges
2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges

HILLSBOROUGH — The grandson of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and the coach's prized freshman recruit who's considered a top NBA prospect face charges related to impaired driving.

Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski's grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old Savarino, a junior member of the Blue Devils, was driving teammate Paolo Banchero's white Jeep.

A test showed Savarino had a blood-alcohol content of 0.08%, and he was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. His license was temporarily revoked.

Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released at the scene.

Banchero started and played 26 minutes in No. 7 Duke's win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night. 

