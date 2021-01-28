2 more Burke Co. H.S. basketball teams quarantined, now 5 total

Two more Burke County high school basketball teams entered quarantine in the middle part of this week due to COVID-19 testing and exposure assessment, bringing the total to five (of the eight total) Burke County varsity-level teams in the sport currently sidelined.
The Freedom girls had a player test positive, coach Amber Reddick said Thursday. It’s unclear what date the Lady Patriots’ two-week quarantine will start or how many games will be affected.
And the Draughn boys were notified Wednesday of a possible exposure as Bunker Hill’s boys team entered quarantine. Draughn played Bunker Hill on Jan. 22 in Claremont, and this quarantine will start retroactive to that date.
It’s the second time in quarantine for both the Wildcats’ and Lady Patriots’ programs this season.
Freedom’s girls haven’t played since Jan. 15 and exited their first quarantine on Tuesday after possible exposure in a home game vs. Hickory on Jan. 11.
Draughn’s boys returned from quarantine Jan. 21 and played two games late last week, then faced Patton on Tuesday, after Draughn’s exposure to Bunker Hill.
Patton boys coach Dennis Brittain says the Panthers are not in quarantine, however, as someone within the Draughn boys program would have to test positive to prompt that, not simply a secondary-type potential exposure.
However, Patton’s boys game Thursday was postponed after West Iredell entered quarantine earlier in the day. And the Panthers’ Saturday home game versus Bunker Hill is also off due the Bears’ quarantine. Foard, which played Bunker on Tuesday, is also in quarantine, the Tigers for a second time this season.
That makes five of the eight Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys teams in quarantine currently, with two others including Patton having already been quarantined.
Brittain speculated that due to the limited number of games so far (no team has played more than five games) and with four more teams just entering quarantine, the league may decide to shut down all its boys teams for a few weeks and play an end-of-season tournament, with the two teams that reach the finals representing the league in the state playoffs.
With Freedom’s boys and Draughn’s girls also quarantined at the moment, neither of those schools is currently scheduled to have any varsity basketball contests until at least Feb. 4. That date, Freedom’s boys are set to face nonconference Moravian Prep at home (subject to change). Draughn’s girls would have also been set to return on that date at West Caldwell, but West Caldwell’s girls are now quarantined until Feb. 8.
Burke County has had six of its eight varsity hoops squads in quarantine this season including two of them now twice, and Caldwell County is at five out of six teams having been quarantined, according to the Lenoir News-Topic.
The East Burke and Patton girls are Burke’s only teams not to be quarantined. The EB boys return from quarantine next on Saturday to face Hibriten on the road.
The Freedom girls, EB boys, Patton boys and both Draughn teams will not get to play full 14-game regular-season schedules based on the timing of both their own quarantines or those of opponents on their schedule and the end of the season.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.