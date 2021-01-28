2 more Burke Co. H.S. basketball teams quarantined, now 5 total

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Patton’s boys game Thursday was postponed after West Iredell entered quarantine earlier in the day. And the Panthers’ Saturday home game versus Bunker Hill is also off due the Bears’ quarantine. Foard, which played Bunker on Tuesday, is also in quarantine, the Tigers for a second time this season.

That makes five of the eight Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys teams in quarantine currently, with two others including Patton having already been quarantined.

Brittain speculated that due to the limited number of games so far (no team has played more than five games) and with four more teams just entering quarantine, the league may decide to shut down all its boys teams for a few weeks and play an end-of-season tournament, with the two teams that reach the finals representing the league in the state playoffs.

With Freedom’s boys and Draughn’s girls also quarantined at the moment, neither of those schools is currently scheduled to have any varsity basketball contests until at least Feb. 4. That date, Freedom’s boys are set to face nonconference Moravian Prep at home (subject to change). Draughn’s girls would have also been set to return on that date at West Caldwell, but West Caldwell’s girls are now quarantined until Feb. 8.