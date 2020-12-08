2020-21 Burke Co. H.S. swimming preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

From the coach: “We’re optimistic, and the kids are eager to get back in the water and excited to be swimming again. We hope the numbers and experience we’ve got back will help us.” – David Harmon

Outlook: The Wildcats will only be equipped with 16 total swimmers (10 boys, six girls) but are ready to compete for a shot at the conference championships. Jaxon Smith broke his own school records in both the boys 100 free and 100 back last season as he qualified for state. All the DHS returners were part of an event win at last season’s conference championships and qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships.