2020-21 Burke Co. H.S. swimming preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year's finish: Boys second, girls second in NWFAC 2A
Returning swimmers: (Boys) Jaxon Smith, Jake Hudson; (Girls) Georgia Goulding, Gigi Smith, Rhyannon Reasoner
Other key swimmers: N/A
From the coach: “We’re optimistic, and the kids are eager to get back in the water and excited to be swimming again. We hope the numbers and experience we’ve got back will help us.” – David Harmon
Outlook: The Wildcats will only be equipped with 16 total swimmers (10 boys, six girls) but are ready to compete for a shot at the conference championships. Jaxon Smith broke his own school records in both the boys 100 free and 100 back last season as he qualified for state. All the DHS returners were part of an event win at last season’s conference championships and qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year's finish: Boys third, girls fifth in NWC 3A/4A
Returning swimmers: (Boys) Emerson Miller, Kai Hawkins; (Girls) Kennedy Carswell, Keyla Perez-Rodriguez, Maria Sic
Other key swimmers: (Boys) Austin Hunt, Noah Naylor, Asher Ellis, Sam Lingerfelt, Isaac Searcy, Drew Taylor, Trey Truitt, Caelan Houpe, Lucas Byers, Wilson Cates, Michael Cates, Colby Lackey, Braxton Reinhardt; (Girls) Willow Corpening, Mikayla Davis, Emme Clark, Sara Succop, Lucy Yelton
From the coach: “This is already a strange season with the late start and short season due to the pandemic. We are a really young team this year but hope to have great improvement for all the swimmers.” – Dan St Louis
Outlook: Freedom took a major blow with the graduations of Riley Carswell and Nolan Miller, holders of 17 of the 22 school records. Hawkins and Emerson Miller return as Patriots’ state qualifiers. Freedom and the NWC start the season in January.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s finish: Boys first, girls first in NWFAC 2A
Returning swimmers: (Boys) Coley Welch, Jackston Brown, Eli Roscoe; (Girls) Caroline Lucas, Kadira McClure, Emma Sacchetti, Ellie Sacchetti, Katlynn Letterman, Raegan Edwards
Other key swimmers: (Boys) Alex Propst; (Girls) N/A
From the coach: “While both teams are small in numbers, we will be competitive and continue to work hard and try to improve.” – T.R. Robinson
Outlook: Patton will again contend for a conference championship and a return to the state championships. The Lady Panthers return three regional champions in McClure (100 breast, 200 free relay), Lucas (200 free relay) and Emma Sacchetti (200 free relay) along with two more regional qualifiers. Welch is the lone returning regional and state qualifier for the boys and has the “potential to return to states in several events,” Robinson noted.
NOTE: East Burke preview unavailable.
