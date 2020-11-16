2020 Burke Co. H.S. cross country preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year's finish: Boys third, girls fourth in NWFAC 2A
Returning runners: (Boys) Reed Farrar, Andrew Albright; (Girls) Regen Bridges, Savannah Gentieu, Cora Hunt, Libby Toole
Other key runners: (Boys) Dawson Bollinger, Aiden Camanguian, Jonathan Garcia, Eric Gulleon, Justin Hollingsworth, Aiden Hunt, Ben Thao, Ryan Williams; (Girls) Ambria Blalock, Katie Cozort
From the coach: “We have a solid group of boys this year with a mix of experience and youth. The girls have put in solid work in preparation for the season. Our numbers are small, but with determination and effort, I know they will be competitive.” – Steve Shuping
Outlook: The Wildcats return quality talent including several top-10 finishers at last year’s conference championship race in Farrar (sixth), Albright (10th) and Bridges (fifth) in attempting to improve upon last year’s finish. The boys are two years removed from a league title.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s finish: Boys first, girls first in NWFAC 2A
Returning runners: (Boys) Luke Elliott, Caleb Johnson-White, Jake Bevins; (Girls) Meah Walsh, Piper Strong, Janie Ellis
Other key runners: (Boys) Davin Price, William Weidner, Caleb Duncan, Jacob Betances, Jordan Dennie, Jesus Martinez; (Girls) Kloie Grubbs, Mary Blankenship, Madison Fowler, Kylie McFalls, Ashley Hernandez
From the coach: “This has been a crazy season already. Our runners began their normal summer programs believing that cross country season would be ‘normal.’ Although the situation has been difficult and unfortunate, the resulting teams are motivated and hard-working and have bonded into a wonderful group to coach.” – AJ Schwankert
Outlook: Coming off a sweep at the 2019 NWFAC title meet, the Cavaliers are ready to go after another pair of titles. Walsh and Elliott are the leading returners, and a handful of returners and newcomers compete for starting 5k race positions.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year's finish: Boys fourth, girls fifth in NWC 3A/4A
Returning runners: (Boys) N/A; (Girls) Katie Deacon, Scout Conrad, McKenna Carver, Lee Kania
Other key runners: (Boys) N/A; (Girls) Sara Byrd Succop, Anna Curtis, Riley Cullen, Kennedy Carswell, Sheyla Hernandez
From the coach: “I have high hopes for the girls this year. The lockdown and season change has everyone a little behind schedule so this may not be the best year to PR, but I have a good group of girls who work hard and train hard.” – Samantha Martin, girls coach
Outlook: The Lady Patriots will look to improve upon last year’s fifth-place finish in conference, returning three top-40 NWC finishers led by Kania (30th). The FHS boys last year were led at the NWC meet by Nathaniel Ferguson (17th), Joseph Hover (21st) and Christopher Brittain (25th).
NOTE: Patton preview unavailable.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!