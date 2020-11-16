2020 Burke Co. H.S. cross country preview capsules

Other key runners: (Boys) Davin Price, William Weidner, Caleb Duncan, Jacob Betances, Jordan Dennie, Jesus Martinez; (Girls) Kloie Grubbs, Mary Blankenship, Madison Fowler, Kylie McFalls, Ashley Hernandez

From the coach: “This has been a crazy season already. Our runners began their normal summer programs believing that cross country season would be ‘normal.’ Although the situation has been difficult and unfortunate, the resulting teams are motivated and hard-working and have bonded into a wonderful group to coach.” – AJ Schwankert

Outlook: Coming off a sweep at the 2019 NWFAC title meet, the Cavaliers are ready to go after another pair of titles. Walsh and Elliott are the leading returners, and a handful of returners and newcomers compete for starting 5k race positions.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year's finish: Boys fourth, girls fifth in NWC 3A/4A

Returning runners: (Boys) N/A; (Girls) Katie Deacon, Scout Conrad, McKenna Carver, Lee Kania

Other key runners: (Boys) N/A; (Girls) Sara Byrd Succop, Anna Curtis, Riley Cullen, Kennedy Carswell, Sheyla Hernandez