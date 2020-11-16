 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Burke Co. H.S. cross country preview capsules
0 comments

2020 Burke Co. H.S. cross country preview capsules

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

111720-mnh-sports-hs-xc-preview-capsules-draughnlogo

Last year's finish: Boys third, girls fourth in NWFAC 2A

Returning runners: (Boys) Reed Farrar, Andrew Albright; (Girls) Regen Bridges, Savannah Gentieu, Cora Hunt, Libby Toole

Other key runners: (Boys) Dawson Bollinger, Aiden Camanguian, Jonathan Garcia, Eric Gulleon, Justin Hollingsworth, Aiden Hunt, Ben Thao, Ryan Williams; (Girls) Ambria Blalock, Katie Cozort

From the coach: “We have a solid group of boys this year with a mix of experience and youth. The girls have put in solid work in preparation for the season. Our numbers are small, but with determination and effort, I know they will be competitive.” – Steve Shuping

Outlook: The Wildcats return quality talent including several top-10 finishers at last year’s conference championship race in Farrar (sixth), Albright (10th) and Bridges (fifth) in attempting to improve upon last year’s finish. The boys are two years removed from a league title.

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS

111720-mnh-sports-hs-xc-preview-capsules-eblogo

Last year’s finish: Boys first, girls first in NWFAC 2A

Returning runners: (Boys) Luke Elliott, Caleb Johnson-White, Jake Bevins; (Girls) Meah Walsh, Piper Strong, Janie Ellis

Other key runners: (Boys) Davin Price, William Weidner, Caleb Duncan, Jacob Betances, Jordan Dennie, Jesus Martinez; (Girls) Kloie Grubbs, Mary Blankenship, Madison Fowler, Kylie McFalls, Ashley Hernandez

From the coach: “This has been a crazy season already. Our runners began their normal summer programs believing that cross country season would be ‘normal.’ Although the situation has been difficult and unfortunate, the resulting teams are motivated and hard-working and have bonded into a wonderful group to coach.” – AJ Schwankert

Outlook: Coming off a sweep at the 2019 NWFAC title meet, the Cavaliers are ready to go after another pair of titles. Walsh and Elliott are the leading returners, and a handful of returners and newcomers compete for starting 5k race positions.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

111720-mnh-sports-hs-xc-preview-capsules-freedomlogo

Last year's finish: Boys fourth, girls fifth in NWC 3A/4A

Returning runners: (Boys) N/A; (Girls) Katie Deacon, Scout Conrad, McKenna Carver, Lee Kania

Other key runners: (Boys) N/A; (Girls) Sara Byrd Succop, Anna Curtis, Riley Cullen, Kennedy Carswell, Sheyla Hernandez

From the coach: “I have high hopes for the girls this year. The lockdown and season change has everyone a little behind schedule so this may not be the best year to PR, but I have a good group of girls who work hard and train hard.” – Samantha Martin, girls coach

Outlook: The Lady Patriots will look to improve upon last year’s fifth-place finish in conference, returning three top-40 NWC finishers led by Kania (30th). The FHS boys last year were led at the NWC meet by Nathaniel Ferguson (17th), Joseph Hover (21st) and Christopher Brittain (25th).

NOTE: Patton preview unavailable.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emmons, FAU edge W. Kentucky
College

Emmons, FAU edge W. Kentucky

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After former Freedom High standout running back BJ Emmons converted a fourth-down run to set up the play, backup quarterbac…

Spearheaded by new coach, L-R ready for upcoming season
College

Spearheaded by new coach, L-R ready for upcoming season

  • Updated

After three years under former head coach Cameron Sealey, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team will have a new face at the helm in 2020-21. Former William Peace University coach Grahm Smith is set to roam the sidelines for the Bears this winter after leading the Pacers to an overall mark of 39-16 during his two years at the Raleigh-based school, including an NCAA Division III tournament appearance a season ago.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert