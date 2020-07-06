2020 Burke County Open golf tournament canceled

The 2020 Burke County Open golf tournament has been canceled, event organizers confirmed to The News Herald on Monday as the annual tournament became the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic in local sports.
The 54-hole, stroke-play event has consisted of a Friday round at Mimosa Hills Golf Club and Saturday and Sunday rounds at Silver Creek Plantation Golf Course since 2011. (Quaker Meadows and Pine Mountain golf courses also previously hosted portions of the event.)
The event had been scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2.
The main factor in the cancelation was a COVID-19 protocol that Mimosa Hills recently enacted stating no more than one person can ride in a golf cart.
“They only have about 50 carts total, and that was just not going to be enough,” said Silver Creek general manager and tournament co-organizer Terry Rogers, who added that holding the entire event at Silver Creek was also discussed.
“A lot of people play in the tournament so that they can play Mimosa with it being private. And we didn’t want to isolate ourselves and say, ‘Hey we can do it but they can’t.’ We felt like it was best to cancel this year and come back next year. Hopefully, everything settles down and we can return to normalcy in 2021.”
Rogers said there was also discussion about limiting this year’s field to the championship and senior divisions, removing the flighted division for one year.
“We just didn’t feel that was the right thing to do either because we don’t want anyone to feel they aren’t as important and were being left out,” Rogers added.
Rogers said the event will be back next year.
“We certainly don’t want to end it altogether,” he said. “A lot of people feel very strongly about this tournament and really look forward to it each year.”
Brian Curry of Lenoir won by one stroke last year at 4-under par for his second straight title, and Turner South of Morganton finished 1-over in winning his first senior division title.
