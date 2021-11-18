2021-22 Burke Co. H.S. wrestling preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 4-8, 1-6 NWFAC
Returning players: Hampton Blackwell, Mason Beck, Vicente Michel, Cole Fink
Other key players: Johnny Yang, Colton Lukomski, Jesse Hudson, Justin Branch, Alex Hudgins, Ashton English
From the coach: “We are going to give everything we’ve got to compete for a whole six minutes.” – Billy Abee
Outlook: Four starters return for the Wildcats, including Blackwell, a regional qualifier. Six newcomers look to build on last spring’s four-win campaign, which marked an improved season for Draughn.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 4-8, 3-4 NWFAC
Returning players: Caleb Johnson-White, Grayson Phillips, Connor Mobley, Ezekiel Pierce
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: N/A
Outlook: The Cavaliers will have a young team this season according to coach Mark Boyd, only returning four starters including state qualifiers Johnson-White and Phillips. Johnson-White, a senior, had a 12-0 regular-season mark in the 138-pound weight class a season ago.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 0-10, 0-6 NWC
Returning players: Jeulenea Khang, Kalvin Khang, Daniel Lopez, Isaac Searcy, Santos Martinez, Hunter Smith, Fredy Vicente-Perez
Other key players: Luis Morales Garcia, Alan Vicente-Perez, Davion Lowdermilk, Jimmy Velequez-Morales, Alexandro Campos, Taevian Dula, Ortenzia Juan Pedro
From the coach: “We are very excited as we have increased our numbers. Last season was difficult only having limited weight classes filled, making it impossible to compete as a team. We are fortunate enough this year to field almost all classes.” – Billy Whisenant
Outlook: The Patriots are headed the right direction as they also return all three of their medalists from last season’s conference tournament. Jeulenea Khang (106) and Kalvin Khang (152) plus Searcy (160) and Vicente-Perez (220) will serve as team captains. Freedom wants to compete for a conference championship.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 6-11, 4-3 NWFAC
Returning players: Dilan Patton, Sawyer James, John Aguilar, Eliseo Ramirez, Danny Marshall, Sheldon Jordan, Boston Carswell, Kamden Stephens
Other key players: Luke Parker, Noah Anderson, Jackson Poarch, Skyler Phillips, Nicholas Parlier
From the coach: “We have a very young team both by age and experience. This season will be a growing one for sure to build hopefully a stronger team by the end of the season with the youth we have. I would like to see our top guys be successful in the latter part of the season and see our team have a winning record and be successful during a full season after having such a short season last year.” – Jacob Kittrell
Outlook: As the Panthers enter a brand-new Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, they are led by senior Dilan Patton, who had a 17-0 regular-season mark last spring and won his second conference title and made his third career trip to the state tournament.
- Compiled by Jason Baker