 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys golf team capsules (Part 2)
0 comments
2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys golf team capsules

2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys golf team capsules (Part 2)

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock image - web ONLY
Draughn

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

Returning players: Cole St. Louis

Other key players: Kevin Hoilman, Sam Leonard, Sean Owens, Elias Phipps, Jaxon Smith

Outlook: When last on the course in the spring of 2019, the Wildcats were Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champions with four NCHSAA 2A West Regional qualifiers. But after more than a calendar year away from the game due to COVID-19, the Wildcats have a new coach in Tim Barus and just one experienced player. St. Louis will lead the charge with fellow seniors Hoilman, Leonard, Owens and Smith while Phipps, a sophomore, is the team’s only underclassman. The league has separated its eight teams into two groupings for tee times, and Draughn, East Burke and Patton share one. They will alternate between 2 p.m. and 9 a.m. rounds this season.

Patton

PATTON PANTHERS

Returning players: None

Other key players: Brady Chamberlain, Will Radford, Hayden Stoer, Dilan Patton

Outlook: The Panthers, who finished third in the NWFAC when they last played two years ago, are in a similar spot as Draughn, with a new coach in Matt Baker but no returning players about 23 months after qualifying one player for the 2A state championships and placing three others in the 2A West Regional. The Panthers are very young this season, with a junior in Patton but freshmen in Chamberlain, Radford and Stoer to complete the lineup. They hope to grow as the quick six-site, three-week season progresses. Each playing date will consist of 18 holes conducted as two separate nine-hole matches.

NOTES: East Burke team capsule not available; Freedom’s ran March 18 as its conference started matches sooner than the NWFAC.

— Compiled by Justin Epley

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert