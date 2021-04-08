2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys golf team capsules (Part 2)

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

Outlook: When last on the course in the spring of 2019, the Wildcats were Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champions with four NCHSAA 2A West Regional qualifiers. But after more than a calendar year away from the game due to COVID-19, the Wildcats have a new coach in Tim Barus and just one experienced player. St. Louis will lead the charge with fellow seniors Hoilman, Leonard, Owens and Smith while Phipps, a sophomore, is the team’s only underclassman. The league has separated its eight teams into two groupings for tee times, and Draughn, East Burke and Patton share one. They will alternate between 2 p.m. and 9 a.m. rounds this season.