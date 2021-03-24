2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys tennis team capsules

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 2-2, 1-0 NWFAC
Returning players: Thomas Wentz, Chimoua Yang, Davey Stamey, Robbie Stringfield, Dalton Parker, Landon Lennex
Other key players: Schaffer Strong
From the coach: “We’ve got a mixture of experience and inexperience. We’re very hopeful for a strong season. We are expecting much out of Thomas and our No. 2 (player), Chimoua. Davey is also going to be a key contributor this season.” – Ed Hallyburton
Outlook: Much like other county teams, EB is returning most of its players from last season. EB was 3-3 in its last complete conference season in 2019, and that came on the heels of three straight playoff berths. The Cavs have started 1-0 with what was considered a nonconference win over Draughn last week.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 1-0
Returning players: Adam Xiong, Jacob Crawford, BJ Vang, Dallas McCall, Hunter Ensley
Other key players: Kenneth Hernandez
From the coach: “I believe I have a great team, and I’m excited to see them develop and polish their skills as well as seeing how much we can grow throughout the season.” – Kevin Martinez-Ramirez
Outlook: Five members of this year’s version of the Patriots played last season before the pandemic brought things to a halt early in the spring season. Two of those were among Freedom’s top six in the ladder. New coach Martinez-Ramirez is looking to Xiong, Crawford and Vang to lead the way with McCall, Ensley and Hernandez continuing to grow and being able to contribute this season as well.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 1-0
Returning players: Charlie Gessner, Braxton Mull, Ransom Vance, Coley Welch, Om Shah, Kelton Mull, Judge Avery
Other key players: Nick Corn
From the coach: “Hopefully, we have improved. Our goal is to finish in the top half of the conference as a team and hopefully secure a couple spots in regionals.” – Dennis Brittain
Outlook: The Panthers are hoping their experience will take them to big things this spring. Patton has started 2-1 overall, dropping its league opener this week against an always-tough Hibriten squad. Gessner has had to wait a while, but as a senior, hopes to repeat as conference singles champion after winning in ’19 as a sophomore, the same year in which he was also county singles champ.