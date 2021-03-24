2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys tennis team capsules

From the coach: “I believe I have a great team, and I’m excited to see them develop and polish their skills as well as seeing how much we can grow throughout the season.” – Kevin Martinez-Ramirez

Outlook: Five members of this year’s version of the Patriots played last season before the pandemic brought things to a halt early in the spring season. Two of those were among Freedom’s top six in the ladder. New coach Martinez-Ramirez is looking to Xiong, Crawford and Vang to lead the way with McCall, Ensley and Hernandez continuing to grow and being able to contribute this season as well.

PATTON PANTHERS

Last year’s record: 1-0

Returning players: Charlie Gessner, Braxton Mull, Ransom Vance, Coley Welch, Om Shah, Kelton Mull, Judge Avery

Other key players: Nick Corn

From the coach: “Hopefully, we have improved. Our goal is to finish in the top half of the conference as a team and hopefully secure a couple spots in regionals.” – Dennis Brittain