2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls golf preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s finish: Third in NWFAC
Returning players: Lindsey Hodge, Charis Hyde
Other key players: Addie Hart, Mattie Jensen, Sarah Mull, Haygen Sigmon, Gigi Smith
From the coach: “The team is young this season, but we are very excited to have a good number of new golfers on the team. With only a few weeks of practice when weather allowed, they have worked hard and made tremendous strides with their skill development, and I'm very optimistic the ladies will post some good scores early in the season. They are showing a lot of potential.” – Chris Treadway
Outlook: Led by team captain Hodge, who advanced to the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional in the fall of 2019 as a sophomore, the Lady Wildcats will look to improve on their third-place conference showing last season. Returning sophomore Hyde will be another key piece to that quest.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s finish: N/A
Returning players: Shelby Huffman
Other key players: None
From the coach: “We are showing improvement from last year and are still a work in progress.” – Ella Matthews
Outlook: For the second straight season, Huffman will be going it alone as the Lady Cavaliers’ only player. Coach Matthews returns alongside Huffman to guide her progress. Huffman showed consistency in 2019, generally shooting in the high 60s and being awarded for outstanding effort and improvement by East Burke High’s athletic department at season’s end. Huffman took another leap forward in Monday’s year-opening nonconference match, shooting a 61 to put her right within range of many of the county’s other competitors and 13 strokes back of the overall lead. The NWFAC season proper will begin for Huffman and Matthews as Draughn hosts the league opener today at Silver Creek Golf Club.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s finish: First in NWC
Returning players: Albany Bock, Anna Czarkowski, Christina Fisher, Baila Hoke, Grace Norris
Other key players: Kaylen Best, Hana Piercy
From the coach: “Our girls team returns four of five from our regular lineup from last season. We are excited about our opportunities as a team, as well as individually. Albany, Christina and Anna return as all-conference players and regional qualifiers, and Baila as a regional qualifier in addition to those three. Albany and Christina also competed at the state championship last season. Anna has improved to the point we have three viable No. 1 seed-type players.” – Rob Scott
Outlook: After a dominating NWC title run last season with Fisher as the medalist at every event, the loaded Lady Patriots return with equally high hopes this season. That already has proven true with a winning start and another Fisher medal at Monday’s season-opener.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s finish: First in NWFAC
Returning players: Kailey Buchanan, Allie Witherspoon, Aleea Wortman, Erin Wortman
Other key players: Katie Riebel
From the coach: “This team has a lot of promise. I'm returning the conference player of the year, Allie, and a lot of experienced golfers. I have added one freshman, Katie, and she has been playing her entire life, so she is a great addition to the team. Our first match was Monday and we performed very well.” – Matt Baker
Outlook: Reigning NWFAC player of the year Allie Witherspoon leads the Lady Panthers in their title defense as she and three other returning members of this year’s team contributed to last season’s championship. Like their nonconference rivals at Freedom, Patton got off to a great start to the season Monday with a team win and another medal for Witherspoon. Wortman is another key veteran for PHS.