2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls golf preview capsules

From the coach: “We are showing improvement from last year and are still a work in progress.” – Ella Matthews

Outlook: For the second straight season, Huffman will be going it alone as the Lady Cavaliers’ only player. Coach Matthews returns alongside Huffman to guide her progress. Huffman showed consistency in 2019, generally shooting in the high 60s and being awarded for outstanding effort and improvement by East Burke High’s athletic department at season’s end. Huffman took another leap forward in Monday’s year-opening nonconference match, shooting a 61 to put her right within range of many of the county’s other competitors and 13 strokes back of the overall lead. The NWFAC season proper will begin for Huffman and Matthews as Draughn hosts the league opener today at Silver Creek Golf Club.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year’s finish: First in NWC

Returning players: Albany Bock, Anna Czarkowski, Christina Fisher, Baila Hoke, Grace Norris

Other key players: Kaylen Best, Hana Piercy