2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls soccer preview capsules

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS

Last year’s record: 0-3-1

Returning starters: Maya Chrisco, Alia Casterjon, Abigail Wall, Marabeth Huffman, Cati Gonzales

Other key players: Ashton Powell, Serenity Powell, Andie McNeil, Chloe Cook, Zoie Smith, Meah Walsh, Gracie Hall, Ester Ambrocio, Joselyn Olvera

From the coach: “I know the girls are looking forward to hopefully playing a full season and being competitive in every match.” – Sam Wall

Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers are hoping for a breakout season after being limited to four games in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. Chrisco scored the team’s only goal last spring in a 1-1 tie with West Lincoln, and she is one of five returners along with a handful of young players looking to make an impact.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year’s record: 5-1

Returning starters: N/A

Other key players: N/A