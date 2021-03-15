2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls soccer preview capsules

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 0-3-1
Returning starters: Maya Chrisco, Alia Casterjon, Abigail Wall, Marabeth Huffman, Cati Gonzales
Other key players: Ashton Powell, Serenity Powell, Andie McNeil, Chloe Cook, Zoie Smith, Meah Walsh, Gracie Hall, Ester Ambrocio, Joselyn Olvera
From the coach: “I know the girls are looking forward to hopefully playing a full season and being competitive in every match.” – Sam Wall
Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers are hoping for a breakout season after being limited to four games in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. Chrisco scored the team’s only goal last spring in a 1-1 tie with West Lincoln, and she is one of five returners along with a handful of young players looking to make an impact.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 5-1
Returning starters: N/A
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: “We are really enjoying being together, focusing on doing our best each day. The teams that are best able to adapt to the uncertainty of the season will be the most successful. We have a special group. I’m excited to see how they perform this year.” – Adam Mazzolini
Outlook: The Lady Patriots ended their abbreviated season with a solid record and will look to build on that momentum. Abby Bryant led last year’s FHS squad with six goals including two-goal games against county rivals East Burke and Patton. Freedom must replace offensive standout Riley Carswell.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 3-2
Returning starters: Shelby Pascual, Danielle Wilson, Maria Mateo, Leah Buckner, Emma Sacchetti, Kiera Robinson, Ellie Sacchetti, Marisa Lor, Danielle Wojcik
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: “We have a good group of returning players. I saw some strengths and weaknesses in our scrimmage game (a 2-0 win over East Rutherford), so we will work hard and plan to get better each day.” – Keith Scott
Outlook: Ellie Sacchetti led the Lady Panthers with four goals last spring and is one of nine returners as Patton looks ahead to this spring season in hopes of a successful outcome. Patton won a first-round road playoff game in the last full season for the sport.
NOTE: Draughn team preview unavailable.