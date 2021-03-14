2021 Burke Co. H.S. softball preview capsules

Other key players: Kaylee Page, Grace Hammock, Taylor Bostain

From the coach: “I am very excited about our future because of our freshman class. We have some very good young players this year to keep an eye on.” – Mark Hildebran

Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers took a blow in their lineup due to the graduation of a handful of seniors, most notably in the form of current Lenoir-Rhyne freshman Graleigh Hildebran, a fixture behind the plate at catcher. But they are looking to rebuild with a mix of returners and first-year players. Icard is expected to be a starter in the pitcher’s circle with Foxx, Brooks and Cooke returning from last season’s batting lineup.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year’s record: 3-2, 0-1 NWC

Returning starters: Sarah Armentrout, Mallory Evitt, Mikhayla Lingafelt, Kaitlyn Puett, Madilynn Taylor, Jasmine Webb, Destiny White

Other key players: Brooke Barker, Ashton Black, Emme Clark, Kelbony Clark, Izzy Edmonson, Hannah Ingram, Tristan Juarez, Haley Powell