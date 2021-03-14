2021 Burke Co. H.S. softball preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 2-2, 0-1 NWFAC
Returning starters: Chloe Gary, Regan Winkler, Bailey Bryant, Maddison Powell, Brianna Nations, Katie Cozort, Dakota Melacon
Other key players: Maddie Crouch, Katie Lail, Haley Bright, Laney Winebarger, Braxton Lowe
From the coach: “With only four returning players with more than five games of varsity experience, getting to game speed will be a focus. The girls are buying into the repetitions, and I feel as we get games under our belt we can develop into a competitive team.” – Chris Cozort
Outlook: It could be a rebuilding season for the Lady Wildcats, who must replace their top pitcher and hitter for a second straight season. Draughn has finished .500 better overall in five consecutive seasons, making the playoffs four straight years before last season was canceled early due to the pandemic.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 0-3, 0-1 NWFAC
Returning starters: Allie Cooke, Danielle Foxx, Kayleigh Icard, Destiny Brooks, Madyson Johnson
Other key players: Kaylee Page, Grace Hammock, Taylor Bostain
From the coach: “I am very excited about our future because of our freshman class. We have some very good young players this year to keep an eye on.” – Mark Hildebran
Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers took a blow in their lineup due to the graduation of a handful of seniors, most notably in the form of current Lenoir-Rhyne freshman Graleigh Hildebran, a fixture behind the plate at catcher. But they are looking to rebuild with a mix of returners and first-year players. Icard is expected to be a starter in the pitcher’s circle with Foxx, Brooks and Cooke returning from last season’s batting lineup.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 3-2, 0-1 NWC
Returning starters: Sarah Armentrout, Mallory Evitt, Mikhayla Lingafelt, Kaitlyn Puett, Madilynn Taylor, Jasmine Webb, Destiny White
Other key players: Brooke Barker, Ashton Black, Emme Clark, Kelbony Clark, Izzy Edmonson, Hannah Ingram, Tristan Juarez, Haley Powell
From the coach: “Losing four impactful seniors last year in a COVID-shortened season has created a tenacity in this young group to prove a point and make the most of this season. We will be looking for leadership and poise. If we can get things rolling at the plate, I am confident in our ability to compete across the board.” – Connor Townsend
Outlook: The Lady Patriots lost three of their top hitters to graduation, but sophomore Mikhayla Lingafelt (.556 batting average) returns as the leading hitter. Armentrout, Taylor, and Evitt, all juniors, are also key.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 3-2, 1-0 NWFAC
Returning starters: Kaylee Redwine, Bridget Patrick, Jayla Gregg, Cierra Lail, Hailey Snodgrass, Meredith Kearson, Emma Grindstaff, Kierra Teeters, Emily Shuping
Other key players: Kadence Clontz, Kasey Henning, Heaven Henning
From the coach: “After the preceding year of lockdowns and quarantines, I think everyone’s quote was ‘it is what it is,’ but after watching these young ladies come together as a team during the last two weeks, I will have to say, ‘Let’s ride’. I am proud to step on the field with this group.” – Edwin James
Outlook: Most of last year’s team returns for Patton as it graduated only three players. Redwine sported a team-leading .611 batting average in the shortened 2020 season, while Patrick went 3-0 in the circle with 11 strikeouts.