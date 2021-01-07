 Skip to main content
3 sets of Friday prep basketball games postponed
Due to the threat of winter weather, three high school basketball matchups involving Burke County teams, all originally set for Friday night, have been rescheduled. 

The Hickory at Freedom games in NWC 3A/4A action have been postponed to Monday, starting at the normal times with JV boys at 4:30 p.m.

The Draughn at Foard games in NWFAC 2A play are now also set for Monday, starting with the varsity girls game at 5 p.m. (Draughn also on Thursday said its home date vs. West Caldwell set for Tuesday will include only a varsity boys game at 6 p.m., with West's JV boys and varsity girls squads both unable to play currently.)

And the East Burke at Hibriten games have now been moved to next Friday, Jan. 15 starting at normal times with JV girls at 4 p.m.

