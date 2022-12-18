3 TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

NEW ORLEANS — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton’s scoring passes. Hill subbed in intermittently at QB and threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. Ridder completed 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards without an interception.

Jaguars stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT: JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s 20-game skid against NFC teams. It’s an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in franchise history. The Cowboys (10-4) ended a five-game winning streak. The stunner prevented Dallas from securing a playoff spot. Jacksonville (6-8), meanwhile, could gain ground on Tennessee in the topsy-turvy AFC South.

Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record: MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history by erasing a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in OT gave the Vikings the victory and clinched the NFC North division for them in their typical dramatic fashion. The Vikings are 11-3. They’re the third team in NFL history with 10 wins of eight points or fewer. The previous league record rally was Buffalo in the 1992 playoffs. The Bills trailed 35-3 and beat the Houston Oilers 41-38.

Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth: ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining. Buffalo has won five straight and improved to 11-3.

Browns down Ravens 13-3: CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly. Watson wasn’t spectacular but did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension. Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter.

Eagles squeeze by Bears 25-20: CHICAGO — Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the struggling Chicago Bears 25-20. The Eagles, with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win. Hurts ran for 61 yards and threw for 315 yards with two interceptions. Chicago’s Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more.

Chiefs top Texans 30-24 in OT: HOUSTON — Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a 30-24 win over the Houston Texans that clinched their seventh straight AFC West title. The Chiefs got the ball first in overtime but had to punt it away after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26. McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play.

Lions hold on for 20-17 victory over Jets: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. Wilson and the Jets had one more chance to tie or win in his return as the starting quarterback. Wilson completed a 20-yard throw to Elijah Moore for a first down and Robert Saleh called a timeout with 1 second remaining. The Jets sent out Greg Zuerlein for a potential tying 58-yard field goal but his kick was wide left to send the Lions to their third straight win.