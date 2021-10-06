Abee leaving The Citadel men's basketball program, in transfer portal

The Freedom High boys basketball program’s all-time leading scorer is looking for a new collegiate home.

Fletcher Abee, who played for the Citadel the last two seasons, is in the NCAA’s transfer portal. The Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier first reported the news last month, and Abee’s father, Keith, this week confirmed his son intends to transfer.

Abee was enrolled at The Citadel to start this school year before deciding to switch schools.

“UNC-Asheville has offered him, and he's been up there twice to watch workouts,” Keith Abee told The News Herald. “We are going back Thursday to watch practice and visit campus. … Best-case scenario is he goes wherever in December, can do everything with team except play, take a redshirt year and still have three years eligibility with the COVID year they got last year.”

Abee’s teams at FHS reached the NCHSAA 3A West Regional round three times in four seasons. He was a two-time county and conference player of the year, two-time all-district first-team selection and one-time AP all-state selection who played in both the Carolinas Classic and NCCA East-West all-star games. He was named Freedom’s male athlete of the year as a senior as well.

Abee averaged 12.2 points per game as a Bulldogs freshman and 12.4 points as a sophomore, making 139 total 3-pointers and starting all 53 games in which he appeared.

