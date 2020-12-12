Abee, The Citadel continue hot start at 5-0

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Citadel men’s basketball team jumped out to an 11-0 lead on three straight 3-pointers from Fletcher Abee and never looked back, doubling up Carver Bible College in a 102-51 victory Wednesday evening inside McAlister Field House.

That was one of two victories on the week for the Bulldogs, who have now already moved within one win of matching last season’s total. The Citadel (5-0) has matched the 1957-58 squad for the third-best start in program history.

Abee (Freedom H.S. 2019), a sophomore guard, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes of action in the blowout. He made 5 of 12 field goals and both free-throw attempts. The Bulldogs finished 15 of 38 from beyond the arc and outrebounded Carver 58-34.

On Monday in a 96-57 win over Columbia International, Abee scored 15 points with four rebounds, three assists, one block in 21 minutes. He drained 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range plus all three of his free throws. Teammate Hayden Brown had a game to remember as the junior forward finished with 31 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists.

The Citadel is off until Dec. 19 at Longwood.