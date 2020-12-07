ACC FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Tar Heels, Wolfpack ranked again

It’s been a revolving door in and out of the AP college football poll this season for North Carolina. Not so for Alabama.
The Crimson Tide was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of the poll. Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week as the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.
Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati.
Bama's poll appearance streak passed Florida's run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State's streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989-2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981-2002.
UNC, which ascended as high as No. 5 in mid-October, is back in the rankings for a third different time this fall at No. 20 in both the AP and Amway Coaches polls. N.C. State, which was ranked only week prior to a blowout loss to Carolina, is back at No. 24 in the coaches poll and received the most votes among AP non-ranked teams. (Appalachian State is also still picking up votes in the coaches poll.)
Coastal Carolina jumped three more spots to No. 11 after topping BYU in a battle of Group of Five unbeaten.
ACC kickoffs this week
The ACC and its television partners on Sunday announced game times and networks for this Saturday’s Week 15 games. Additionally, like the last three weeks’ games, both ACC Week 16 games on Monday were placed under a six-day hold, with times and networks coming after this weekend’s action.
This Saturday, Wake Forest retakes the field for the first time since Nov. 14 when it visits Louisville at noon (ACC Network). UNC visits Miami at 3:30 p.m. (ABC), and Duke plays at Florida State at 4 p.m. (ACCN).
Among the three Week 16 games still not slotted is Florida State at Wake. The ACC title game that Saturday (Dec. 19) in Charlotte between Clemson and Notre Dame will be held at 4 p.m. (ABC), as previously announced.
