ACC FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Tar Heels, Wolfpack ranked again

It’s been a revolving door in and out of the AP college football poll this season for North Carolina. Not so for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of the poll. Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week as the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati.

Bama's poll appearance streak passed Florida's run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State's streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989-2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981-2002.

UNC, which ascended as high as No. 5 in mid-October, is back in the rankings for a third different time this fall at No. 20 in both the AP and Amway Coaches polls. N.C. State, which was ranked only week prior to a blowout loss to Carolina, is back at No. 24 in the coaches poll and received the most votes among AP non-ranked teams. (Appalachian State is also still picking up votes in the coaches poll.)