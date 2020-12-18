ACC FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Tar Heels pull in top-15 early class

A North Carolina 2021 football recruiting class that was ranked as high as fourth in the nation this past spring came in at No. 14 in the three-day early signing period this past week according to Rivals. ESPN had the North Carolina class as high as 10th Wednesday on day one.
The class included most notably five-star defensive end Keeshawn Silver (Rocky Mount), who is the fifth-highest recruited Tar Heels player ever. Silver (6-6, 275) as a junior in the fall of 2019 had 47 tackles (13 for loss, including seven sacks) with three passes deflected, a fumble recovery and a receiving touchdown.
UNC also landed its next quarterback in four-star Drake Maye, the son of former Carolina QB Mark Maye and younger brother of ex-UNC basketball player Luke Maye. Maye (6-5, 215) played at Hough as a freshman and Myers Park as a sophomore and junior. He had 6,713 passing yards, 86 touchdown and seven interceptions in his two seasons at Myers Park, who reached the state semifinals his sophomore year.
Carolina landed six top-200 national recruits in all as well as six of the top 10 and 13 of the top 27 players from its home state. The Heels’ 18-man class is the second-smallest of the top 15 teams, and its 91 per player average composite rating ranks ninth nationally.
State adds 20, most in Big Four
N.C. State added 20 signings last week, the most of any ACC Big Four program. The Wolfpack’s class ranked No. 32 nationally. Like UNC, State is coming off an 8-3 regular season and looking ahead to a bowl.
East Forsyth wide receiver Micah Crowell (6-2, 205) is State’s highest rated national recruit at No. 197 according to Rivals. Crowell missed the 2019 season as a junior due to injury as the team repeated as NCHSAA 4A state champions. The year before, he accumulated 717 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns plus 61 tackles of defense.
The Wolfpack’s other two top-300 recruits were linebacker Jordan Poole of West Stanly High and pro-style quarterback Aaron McLaughlin (6-5, 220) from Cumming, Ga.
Duke class ranks 13th in ACC
The Blue Devils brought in an early class of 18 players, like Wake Forest (which was announced earlier this week), comprised of all three-stars. Duke’s class ranked 13th among the 14 ACC programs, ahead of only Wake.
The class includes four in-state players. It includes four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, two quarterbacks, two running backs, two linebackers, two offensive linemen, two athletes and one wide receiver. Four of those players will graduate early and report in January to participate in spring workouts, Duke says.
The top players in the class are offensive lineman Andrew Jones (6-4, 260) from Pfafftown’s Reagan High and quarterback Riley Leonard from Fairhope, Ala.
Jones is rated the No. 39 offensive tackle nationally and No. 24 rated player from North Carolina. As a senior this fall, Leonard threw for 1,900-plus yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 500-plus yards.
WF adds 18 in early period
Wake Forest's full class of 18 players returned signed national letters of intent before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Coach Dave Clawson and his staff went heavy on offensive linemen in signing four. The Demon Deacons also signed two quarterbacks, a running back, two wide receivers, a tight end and a kicker. They also signed three defensive backs to go along with two linebackers and two defensive linemen.
According to 247Ssports.com, Wake’s class ranks 64th in the country, with all 18 players rated as three-star recruits.
