ACC FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Tar Heels pull in top-15 early class

A North Carolina 2021 football recruiting class that was ranked as high as fourth in the nation this past spring came in at No. 14 in the three-day early signing period this past week according to Rivals. ESPN had the North Carolina class as high as 10th Wednesday on day one.

The class included most notably five-star defensive end Keeshawn Silver (Rocky Mount), who is the fifth-highest recruited Tar Heels player ever. Silver (6-6, 275) as a junior in the fall of 2019 had 47 tackles (13 for loss, including seven sacks) with three passes deflected, a fumble recovery and a receiving touchdown.

UNC also landed its next quarterback in four-star Drake Maye, the son of former Carolina QB Mark Maye and younger brother of ex-UNC basketball player Luke Maye. Maye (6-5, 215) played at Hough as a freshman and Myers Park as a sophomore and junior. He had 6,713 passing yards, 86 touchdown and seven interceptions in his two seasons at Myers Park, who reached the state semifinals his sophomore year.

Carolina landed six top-200 national recruits in all as well as six of the top 10 and 13 of the top 27 players from its home state. The Heels’ 18-man class is the second-smallest of the top 15 teams, and its 91 per player average composite rating ranks ninth nationally.

State adds 20, most in Big Four