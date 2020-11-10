 Skip to main content
ACC releases 2019-20 conference basketball schedules
College basketball

GREENSBORO — The ACC released its 2020-21 conference basketball schedule on Tuesday morning, about two months later than normal.

It’s the second consecutive season that the ACC is using a 20-game league schedule, leaving very little room for nonconference games in the pandemic-shortened schedule. The NCAA last month announced teams can play up to 27 total regular-season games starting Nov. 25.

Unlike last season which featured a return to home-and-home series across Tobacco Road, not all the Big Four teams play another twice. Duke and N.C. State play only once (Feb. 13 in Raleigh), as do North Carolina and Wake Forest (Jan. 19 or 20 in Chapel Hill).

Duke plays UNC, Wake, Notre Dame, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh twice. Carolina plays Duke, State, Syracuse, Florida State, Miami and Clemson twice. NCSU plays UNC, Wake, Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia and Pittsburgh twice. WF plays Duke, State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh twice.

ACC play starts Dec. 16, though North Carolina doesn’t open league action until Dec. 22 at State.

Duke, Carolina and State have all finalized their nonconference schedules, while Wake Forest still has not.

The 2021 ACC Tournament will be held March 9-13 in Washington, D.C.

NOTE: See the Scoreboard on Page B2 for complete ACC Big Four schedules.

