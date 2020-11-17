ACC reschedules 6 games to deal with Miami outbreak

GREENSBORO — No. 12 Miami had its remaining three games rescheduled Monday because of COVID-19 cases in the program, forcing the ACC to shuffle a total of six games over the last month of the season.

Georgia Tech at Miami scheduled for Saturday is now tentatively set for Dec. 19, the date of the ACC championship game. Miami's game at Wake Forest that was scheduled for Nov. 28 was moved to Dec. 5, and its game against North Carolina was moved back a week to Dec. 12.

The trickle-down rescheduled games were Western Carolina at UNC (Dec. 11 to Dec. 5), Wake at Louisville (Dec. 5 to Nov. 28) and Louisville at Boston College (Nov. 27 to Dec. 12).

Georgia Tech, which had its game last week against Pittsburgh postponed because of COVID-19 issues with both teams, joins No. 5 Texas A&M and Arizona State as teams that will now go two weeks without playing. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he expects his team to be ready to play Virginia Tech this weekend, but he also expected the Panthers to be able play last week until Wednesday's test results came back.

Last week, 15 FBS games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season. The total since schedules were set in late August is nearing 70.

The number of games across major college football scheduled for this weekend that have already been called off went up to seven after four more went down Monday, including Mississippi at Texas A&M and Charlotte at No. 15 Marshall. It’s the sixth 49ers’ game in all and third in as many weeks to be either postponed to canceled due to COVID-19.