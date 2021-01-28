ACC returning to traditional schedule for football in 2021

GREENSBORO — The ACC announced its 2021 football schedule Thursday, returning to the standard format of two divisions — Atlantic and Coastal — with each team playing eight conference games and four nonconference games.

The league says the return to a traditional schedule is contingent on national, state and local COVID-19 health guidelines allowing such competition to occur.

The league membership also elected to play the season as it originally was scheduled and, as a result, there are several repeat site games from 2019 and 2020. Each ACC team will play six division games, one permanent crossover opponent and one rotating opponent from the opposite division. With 13 playing weekends, the 2021 schedule includes one open date for each team and at least one conference contest scheduled each week, except for Week 2.

The permanent cross-division rivalry of Duke-Wake Forest will be played on Oct. 30 in Winston-Salem, and that of North Carolina-N.C. State will cap the regular season Nov. 26 in Raleigh. Other than those, the only other crossover action between the Big Four schools will be Wake Forest at North Carolina on Nov. 6, though that contest will be counted as a nonconference game as the second and final part of a home-and-way non-league series that began in 2019.