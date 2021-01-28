ACC returning to traditional schedule for football in 2021

GREENSBORO — The ACC announced its 2021 football schedule Thursday, returning to the standard format of two divisions — Atlantic and Coastal — with each team playing eight conference games and four nonconference games.
The league says the return to a traditional schedule is contingent on national, state and local COVID-19 health guidelines allowing such competition to occur.
The league membership also elected to play the season as it originally was scheduled and, as a result, there are several repeat site games from 2019 and 2020. Each ACC team will play six division games, one permanent crossover opponent and one rotating opponent from the opposite division. With 13 playing weekends, the 2021 schedule includes one open date for each team and at least one conference contest scheduled each week, except for Week 2.
The permanent cross-division rivalry of Duke-Wake Forest will be played on Oct. 30 in Winston-Salem, and that of North Carolina-N.C. State will cap the regular season Nov. 26 in Raleigh. Other than those, the only other crossover action between the Big Four schools will be Wake Forest at North Carolina on Nov. 6, though that contest will be counted as a nonconference game as the second and final part of a home-and-way non-league series that began in 2019.
Without divisions in a COVID-altered 2020 season, UNC and State played all three other in-state ACC opponents. Duke and Wake Forest were to have played, as well, but that game was canceled. The Duke-Wake 2021 game will mark a repeat-site contest from the teams’ most recent meeting in 2019, and the UNC-Wake nonconference game will be in Chapel Hill just as the 2020 league contest was.
The remainder of Duke’s ACC slate includes at North Carolina earlier than normal (Oct. 2), plus Georgia Tech (Oct. 9), at Virginia (Oct. 16), Pittsburgh (Nov. 6), at Virginia Tech (Nov. 13), Louisville (Thursday, Nov. 18) and Miami (Nov. 27). The Blue Devils will play nonconference games at Charlotte (Sept. 4) and at home against North Carolina A&T (Sept. 11), Northwestern (Sept. 18) and Kansas (Sept. 25).
Carolina’s other ACC games include at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2 or Sept. 3), Virginia (Sept. 18), at Georgia Tech (Sept. 25), Florida State (Oct. 9), Miami (Oct. 16) and at Pittsburgh (Nov. 11). The rest of the Tar Heels’ nonconference slate consists of Georgia State (Sept. 11), at Notre Dame (Oct. 30) and Wofford (Nov. 20).
State also will play ACC games versus Clemson (Sept. 25), at Boston College (Oct. 16), at Miami (Oct. 23), Louisville (Oct. 30), at Florida State (Nov. 6), at Wake Forest (Nov. 13) and Syracuse (Nov. 20). The Wolfpack’s non-league schedule contains South Florida (Sept. 2), at SEC foe Mississippi State (Sept. 11), Furman (Sept. 18) and Louisiana Tech (Oct. 2).
Wake’s remaining ACC contests include Florida State (Sept. 18), at Virginia (Friday, Sept. 24), Louisville (Oct. 2), at Syracuse (Oct. 9), at Clemson (Nov. 20) and at Boston College (Nov. 27). The Demon Deacons’ other nonconference action includes Old Dominion (Friday, Sept. 3), Norfolk State (Sept. 11) and at Army (Oct. 23).
Notre Dame, which competed as a full ACC football member last year, returns to independent status and will play five nonconference games against ACC competition, beginning with a road game at Florida State on Sept. 5. The Fighting Irish also will play road games at Virginia Tech on Oct. 9 and at Virginia on Nov. 13, while hosting the Tar Heels and Georgia Tech (Nov. 20).
ACC teams will play in two neutral site games in Atlanta on the opening weekend as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miami faces defending national champion Alabama on Sept. 4, and Louisville takes on Mississippi on Sept. 6. Clemson and Georgia — two teams that finished in the top 10 last year — will meet in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4.
Other notable nonconference games for ACC teams include four on Sept. 11 (Miami vs. Appalachian State, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Virginia vs. Illinois and Syracuse vs. Rutgers), two on Sept. 18 (Miami vs. Michigan State, Virginia Tech at West Virginia), one on Sept. 25 (Boston College vs. Missouri), one on Oct. 30 (Virginia at Brigham Young), one on Nov. 13 (Clemson at Connecticut) and four on Nov. 27 (Clemson at South Carolina, Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, Florida State at Florida, Louisville vs. Kentucky).
The 2021 ACC championship game will return to the first Saturday of December (Dec. 4) at Bank of America Stadium and feature the winner of the Atlantic Division versus the winner of the Coastal Division.