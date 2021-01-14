 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACC says N.C. State-Georgia Tech game Saturday is off
0 comments

ACC says N.C. State-Georgia Tech game Saturday is off

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCSU logo - web only

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Georgia Tech and North Carolina State has been postponed.

The league announced the postponement Thursday, saying it was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Wolfpack program.

The Wolfpack just played Wednesday night at Florida State, losing 105-73. The Seminoles had been idle prior to that since Dec. 29. 

The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, have not played since Dec. 3, and like FSU, it was due to COVID-19 quarantining and contact tracing within the program.

This will be N.C. State’s sixth game either canceled or postponed this season, including a run of four in a row in December. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert