ACC THIS WEEK: UNC gets Clemson after break

North Carolina (11-5, 6-3) returns from a week off and will take a three-game winning streak into its game at Clemson on Tuesday night.

The Tigers, who were ranked as high as 12th earlier this season have struggled in league play but are coming off a 54-50 victory against then-No. 25 Louisville in the middle of last week that snapped a three-game losing streak. In those losses, Clemson was beaten by an average of 24 points.

Clemson was scheduled to play at UNC on Jan. 9, but the ACC was forced to call off that game a positive test for COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantining within the Tigers’ program. The Tigers defeated Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time ever last season.

GAME OF THE WEEKEND

No. 8 Virginia (11-2, 7-0) played at No. 20 Virginia Tech (12-3, 6-2) late Saturday. The Cavaliers were the only unbeaten team in league play entering the contest and had won 15 consecutive conference games dating to last season, including an 81-58 victory against Syracuse on Monday night.

Their 7-0 start is their first in conference play since the 2017-18 team won its first 12 games. The Hokies are coming off a 62-51 victory at Notre Dame on Wednesday night, and their record matches their best through eight games since they joined the ACC.