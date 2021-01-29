ACC THIS WEEK: UNC gets Clemson after break

North Carolina (11-5, 6-3) returns from a week off and will take a three-game winning streak into its game at Clemson on Tuesday night.
The Tigers, who were ranked as high as 12th earlier this season have struggled in league play but are coming off a 54-50 victory against then-No. 25 Louisville in the middle of last week that snapped a three-game losing streak. In those losses, Clemson was beaten by an average of 24 points.
Clemson was scheduled to play at UNC on Jan. 9, but the ACC was forced to call off that game a positive test for COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantining within the Tigers’ program. The Tigers defeated Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time ever last season.
GAME OF THE WEEKEND
No. 8 Virginia (11-2, 7-0) played at No. 20 Virginia Tech (12-3, 6-2) late Saturday. The Cavaliers were the only unbeaten team in league play entering the contest and had won 15 consecutive conference games dating to last season, including an 81-58 victory against Syracuse on Monday night.
Their 7-0 start is their first in conference play since the 2017-18 team won its first 12 games. The Hokies are coming off a 62-51 victory at Notre Dame on Wednesday night, and their record matches their best through eight games since they joined the ACC.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Virginia's Sam Hauser is living up to his reputation for being a good 3-point shooter. In his past three games, the Marquette transfer is 15 for 23 from beyond the arc, or 65 percent. For the season, he's 32 of 74 (43 percent), and he leads the Cavaliers in scoring with a 15-point average.
PLAYER HEADED OUT
Freshman forward Matt Cross has left the Miami program, the latest personnel loss for a reeling team plagued by injuries. No reason was given when Miami made the announcement Thursday.
Cross started nine games, ranked fifth on the team in points and fourth in rebounds, and shot 20 for 50 from 3-point range. He didn't play in Wednesday's loss at Florida State, when Miami used six scholarship players.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Virginia has scored 70 points or more nine times this season after reaching that total just twice last season. They have topped 80 points four times and are unbeaten in those games.
ON THE WOMEN'S SIDE
The ACC's top women's programs will square off Monday when No. 2 N.C. State (11-1, 6-1) visits No. 1 Louisville (16-0, 9-0). Second-ranked State suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night, falling to Virginia Tech 83-71 in overtime minus star center Elissa Cunane. The No. 1 Cardinals continue to roll heading into the showdown coming off a 79-68 win Thursday night over North Carolina.